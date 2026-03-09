The Oppo Find N6 launch date for the global markets has been announced. It is expected to arrive as the successor to the Find N5, which was introduced in February 2025. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the China-based smartphone maker has teased the presence of a minimal crease on the book-style foldable. The Oppo Find N6 is also confirmed to support stylus input, utilising the Oppo AI Pen as an accessory.

The Oppo Find N6 global launch is set for March 17 at 7pm GMT (12:30am IST if you're in India). It will take place at the Oppo Campus in Dongguan, China. The brand said the Find N6 will introduce a new “Zero-Feel Crease” technology, which is designed to improve the visual and tactile experience of foldable displays.

While foldable phones have historically faced criticism over visible screen creases, Oppo mentioned that it has been working to address this issue since the launch of the original OPPO Find N in 2021, which introduced the Flexion Hinge with a waterdrop structure designed to reduce crease visibility.

The upcoming Oppo Find N6 is claimed to take this approach further with its Zero-Feel Crease, which is intended to make the fold line far less noticeable during normal use. The company said that the design delivers smoother visuals and a more natural touch response across the foldable display.

Oppo's latest book-style foldable is said to build on the ultra-slim design of its predecessor and is claimed to be among the thinnest book-style foldable smartphones available. The company claims the phone is designed to offer ergonomics similar to conventional bar-style flagship phones, enabling a comfortable grip during extended use.

The Find N6 features a symmetrical Cosmos Ring camera module, which houses a 200-megapixel Hasselblad Ultra-Clear Camera system. The smartphone will launch in Stellar Titanium and Blossom Orange colour options. The Blossom Orange variant features a titanium alloy hinge casing with Gold Hinge Trim.

Oppo also confirmed that the Find N6 will support the Oppo AI Pen, which is designed to improve productivity on the foldable's large display. The stylus will enable note-taking and additional interactions powered by AI-driven features, as per the company. The Oppo AI Pen will be sold separately and requires a compatible phone case for charging.

More details about the OPPO Find N6, including its full specifications, are expected to be announced during the global launch event on March 17.