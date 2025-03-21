Technology News
Infinix Note 50X 5G Price Details and Chipset Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India

Infinix claims it to be the world's first smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2025 10:49 IST
Infinix Note 50X 5G Price Details and Chipset Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix previously confirmed colour options of the upcoming Infinix Note 50X 5G in India

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 50X 5G is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 12,000 in India
  • The phone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset
  • It confirmed to get a 5,500mAh SolidCore battery with 45W fast charging
Infinix Note 50X 5G is scheduled to launch in India on March 27. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the pricing range of the upcoming handset has been confirmed by the brand. The successor to the Infinix Note 40X 5G will be introduced as an affordable option in the budget smartphone segment. Alongside, Infinix has also confirmed several specifications of the purported Infinix Note 50X 5G such as its battery, chipset, artificial intelligence (AI) features, and more.

Infinix Note 50X 5G Price in India, Specifications

Infinix Note 50X 5G will be launched in India priced under Rs. 12,000, the brand confirmed via a post on X (formerly Twitter). It is claimed to be the first smartphone in the world to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, courtesy of which it will support gaming in 90 frames-per-second (fps) and also deliver a “smooth multitasking” and a “lag-free” gaming experience.

Previously, the Transsion Group subsidiary confirmed that the Infinix Note 50X will be powered by a 5,500mAh “SolidCore” battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. Additionally, it will also offer military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability.

Infinix says its upcoming smartphone will be powered by XOS 15 which brings a host of AI features. This includes Folax Voice, an AI-powered voice assistant that enables voice interactions for carrying out system actions, analysing and summarising web content, and more. The AI Note feature works similar to Samsung's Sketch-to-Image, turning rough sketches into digital art. The phone is also confirmed to get AIGC Portrait that can generate AI avatars based on captured images in real time.

XOS 15 on the Infinix Note 50X 5G will also introduce a collapsible Dynamic Bar which is expected to function similarly to Apple's Dynamic Island. The company confirms that the handset will get customisable icons and a dedicated Game Mode with different performance modes, depending on the user preference.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
