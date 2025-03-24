Infinix has revealed several key details about the upcoming Note 50X 5G. It will run on Android 15-based XOS 15 and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset. The colour options and price range of the handset have been confirmed as well. Ahead of the March 27 India launch of the smartphone, the company has confirmed that it will come with an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build. The Infinix Note 40X 5G, which was introduced in India in August 2024, offered an IP53 rating.

Infinix Note 50X 5G India Launch

The Infinix Note 50X 5G will come with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, according to the official company microsite. Previously, the company had confirmed that the phone will arrive with a MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability certificate.

In an X post, the company reveals that the Infinix Note 50x 5G will be offered in Enchanted Purple, Sea Breeze Green, and Titanium Grey colour options. The phone will be priced under Rs. 12,000 in the country. The handset is scheduled to launch in India on March 27. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

The Infinix Note 50X 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset. It is claimed to support 90fps lag-free gaming performance. The handset will be equipped with a dedicated Game Mode. In the camera department, it will come with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor.

Infinix Note 50X 5G also packs a "SolidCore" 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It will run on Android 15 with XOS 15 skin on top. It will support customisable icons, AIGC Portrait Mode, AI Writing Assistant, AI Note, Folax AI voice assistant and a Dynamic Bar feature.

Notably, the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ was recently unveiled in select global markets with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, a 5,200mAh battery with 100W wired as well as wireless charging support. The company has yet to confirm the India launch of the handset.