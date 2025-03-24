Technology News
English Edition

Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Offer IP64 Rating Ahead of March 27 India Launch

Infinix Note 50X 5G will launch in India on March 27.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 March 2025 16:44 IST
Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Offer IP64 Rating Ahead of March 27 India Launch

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 50X 5G will come in Enchanted Purple, Sea Breeze Green and Titanium Grey shades

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 50X 5G will carry a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The handset will arrive with a MIL-STD 810H durability certificate
  • The Infinix Note 50X 5G will pack a 5,500mAh battery with 45W charging
Advertisement

Infinix has revealed several key details about the upcoming Note 50X 5G. It will run on Android 15-based XOS 15 and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset. The colour options and price range of the handset have been confirmed as well. Ahead of the March 27 India launch of the smartphone, the company has confirmed that it will come with an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build. The Infinix Note 40X 5G, which was introduced in India in August 2024, offered an IP53 rating. 

Infinix Note 50X 5G India Launch

The Infinix Note 50X 5G will come with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, according to the official company microsite. Previously, the company had confirmed that the phone will arrive with a MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability certificate.

In an X post, the company reveals that the Infinix Note 50x 5G will be offered in Enchanted Purple, Sea Breeze Green, and Titanium Grey colour options. The phone will be priced under Rs. 12,000 in the country. The handset is scheduled to launch in India on March 27. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

The Infinix Note 50X 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset. It is claimed to support 90fps lag-free gaming performance. The handset will be equipped with a dedicated Game Mode. In the camera department, it will come with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor.

Infinix Note 50X 5G also packs a "SolidCore" 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It will run on Android 15 with XOS 15 skin on top. It will support customisable icons, AIGC Portrait Mode, AI Writing Assistant, AI Note, Folax AI voice assistant and a Dynamic Bar feature.

Notably, the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ was recently unveiled in select global markets with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, a 5,200mAh battery with 100W wired as well as wireless charging support. The company has yet to confirm the India launch of the handset.

Infinix Note 40X 5G

Infinix Note 40X 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright LCD display
  • Ample built-in storage at this price point
  • Decent primary camera
  • Reliable battery life
  • Useful software features
  • Bad
  • Lower performance in benchmark tests
  • Unreliable macro camera
  • Slow wired charging
  • Preloaded third-party apps (can be uninstalled)
  • Might not get any Android OS updates
Read detailed Infinix Note 40X 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + Light sensor
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix Note 50X 5G, Infinix Note 50X 5G India Launch, Infinix Note 50X 5G Specifications, Infinix Note 50X 5G Price in India, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Vids Video Creation App Gets Updated With an AI Voiceovers Feature
Tether to Audit Its Reserves with a Big Four Firm as Trump Puts Crypto in the Spotlight

Related Stories

Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Offer IP64 Rating Ahead of March 27 India Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Launch in 2026 With iPhone 17 Air Technology
  3. Apple Watch May Reportedly Integrate Cameras to Become an AI Wearable
  4. Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Price in India Revealed: See Availability, Features
  5. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Pink Colourway, Key Features Surface Online
  6. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch DC vs LSG IPL Match Online?
  7. Pixel 10's Tensor G5 Could Use GPU Developed by Imagination Technologies
  8. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Share Music on Status Updates via Spotify
  9. Here's Why Nothing Used UFS 2.2 Storage in Its New Phone 3a Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Android 16 Developer Preview 3 Reportedly Enables Screen-Off Fingerprint Unlock on All Pixel Phones
  2. iQOO Z10 Teased to Measure 7.89mm in Thickness; to Be Available on Amazon
  3. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Offer IP64 Rating Ahead of March 27 India Launch
  4. Google Vids Video Creation App Gets Updated With an AI Voiceovers Feature
  5. Tether to Audit Its Reserves with a Big Four Firm as Trump Puts Crypto in the Spotlight
  6. Assassin's Creed Shadows Hits 2 Millions Players, Surpasses Launches of Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey
  7. Nothing Explains Why It Used UFS 2.2 Storage in Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro
  8. WhatsApp for iOS Reportedly Developing Ability to Share Music on Status Updates via Spotify
  9. Huawei Watch Fit 3 Said to Launch in India Next Week, Price Range Tipped
  10. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Set for April 2; Design, Key Features Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »