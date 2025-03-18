Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Note 50X 5G Design, Colour Options Revealed; to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC

Infinix Note 50X 5G Design, Colour Options Revealed; to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC

Infinix Note 50X 5G will launch in India on March 27.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2025 12:42 IST
Infinix Note 50X 5G Design, Colour Options Revealed; to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 50X 5G (pictured) will be available in three colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 50X 5G will sport an octagonal ‘gem-cut' camera module
  • The phone is said to support 90fps lag-free gaming performance
  • The Infinix Note 50X 5G will ship with Android 15-based XOS 15
Advertisement

Infinix Note 50X 5G is set to launch in India on March 27. Ahead of the launch, the Transsion Group subsidiary has been teasing the design of the phone. After teasing the rear camera layout a couple of days ago, Infinix has now revealed the complete design and colour options of the upcoming handset. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart. A microsite on the e-commerce platform has confirmed the phone's chipset details as well. Infinix has claimed that the Note 50X 5G will be the brand's first handset to ship with Android 15 with XOS 15 skin on top.

Infinix Note 50X 5G Design, Colour Options

The Infinix Note 50X 5G is confirmed to launch in India on March 27. It will be offered in three colour options. The design renders shared by the company in a press release show the phone in green, grey and purple shades. While the green option is seen with a textured vegan leather back panel, the other two have a metallic finish. 

Infinix reveals that the Note 50X 5G carries a military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability and resistance certification. The Flipkart microsite of the handset shows the display of the phone with thin bezels, a relatively thicker chin, and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to hold the front camera. The power button and volume rocker are placed on the right edge, while the left edge has a SIM card slot.

Previously, the Infinix Note 50X 5G was teased with an octagonal ‘gem-cut' camera module. It includes three camera sensors, an IR sensor, an LED flash, and an Active Halo unit. The latter is claimed to offer "a dynamic effect during game boot-up" alongside acting as a selfie timer, charging status indicator, and notification light.

The Flipkart microsite for the Infinix Note 50X 5G also confirms that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC. It is claimed to be the first handset in the world to get this chipset. The phone is said to support 90fps lag-free gaming performance and a "smooth multitasking experience." 

Infinix Note 50X 5G will be the first smartphone from the brand to ship with Android 15-based XOS 15. The smartphone will support AI features like AIGC Portrait Mode, AI Writing Assistant, AI Note, and Folax AI voice assistant.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix Note 50X 5G, Infinix Note 50X 5G India Launch, Infinix Note 50x 5G Features, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 17 Series Dummy Units Suggest Design and Rear Camera Layout Changes
Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 for Handheld Consoles With Support for Ray Tracing, Quad HD+ 144Hz Displays Launched

Related Stories

Infinix Note 50X 5G Design, Colour Options Revealed; to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Review: Design Over Everything?
  2. Infinix Note 50X 5G Design, Colour Options, Chipset Details Revealed
  3. Apple Rolls Out Latest iOS 18.4 Beta Update With Several Bug Fixes
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Said to Get LOG Video With New One UI 7 Beta
  5. iPhone 17 Series Leaked Dummy Units Showcase Design
  6. Vivo V50 Lite 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  7. Samsung Announces One UI 7 Release Date for Galaxy S24 and More Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Xpad GT Moniker, RAM, Storage Option Surfaces Online; May Launch Soon
  2. Zoom AI Companion Is Being Upgraded With Agentic Capabilities and New AI Features
  3. WhatsApp for iOS Could Soon Let Users Add Their Instagram Profile Links to Accounts
  4. Oppo A5 Pro 4G With Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Pixel 9a Retail Listing Hints at Pricing; Hands-on Video Surfaces Online
  6. Arbitrum Launches 'Onchain Labs' to Support High-Risk, Experimental Web3 Ventures
  7. Redmi A5 Price, Design, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Mistral Small 3.1 AI Model With Improved Text and Multimodal Performance Released
  9. Vivo V50 Lite 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. WhatsApp Partners Department of Telecommunications to Tackle Scams and Digital Fraud
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »