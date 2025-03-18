Infinix Note 50X 5G is set to launch in India on March 27. Ahead of the launch, the Transsion Group subsidiary has been teasing the design of the phone. After teasing the rear camera layout a couple of days ago, Infinix has now revealed the complete design and colour options of the upcoming handset. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart. A microsite on the e-commerce platform has confirmed the phone's chipset details as well. Infinix has claimed that the Note 50X 5G will be the brand's first handset to ship with Android 15 with XOS 15 skin on top.

Infinix Note 50X 5G Design, Colour Options

The Infinix Note 50X 5G is confirmed to launch in India on March 27. It will be offered in three colour options. The design renders shared by the company in a press release show the phone in green, grey and purple shades. While the green option is seen with a textured vegan leather back panel, the other two have a metallic finish.

Infinix reveals that the Note 50X 5G carries a military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability and resistance certification. The Flipkart microsite of the handset shows the display of the phone with thin bezels, a relatively thicker chin, and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to hold the front camera. The power button and volume rocker are placed on the right edge, while the left edge has a SIM card slot.

Previously, the Infinix Note 50X 5G was teased with an octagonal ‘gem-cut' camera module. It includes three camera sensors, an IR sensor, an LED flash, and an Active Halo unit. The latter is claimed to offer "a dynamic effect during game boot-up" alongside acting as a selfie timer, charging status indicator, and notification light.

The Flipkart microsite for the Infinix Note 50X 5G also confirms that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC. It is claimed to be the first handset in the world to get this chipset. The phone is said to support 90fps lag-free gaming performance and a "smooth multitasking experience."

Infinix Note 50X 5G will be the first smartphone from the brand to ship with Android 15-based XOS 15. The smartphone will support AI features like AIGC Portrait Mode, AI Writing Assistant, AI Note, and Folax AI voice assistant.

