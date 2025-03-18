iPhone 17 series is expected to land in September this year, but the flood of leaks and speculations about the upcoming lineup keep coming. Recently, we got our best look yet at the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (or Slim), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max (or Ultra) through alleged renders. Now, new images of dummy units of the upcoming iPhone models have leaked on the Web, suggesting the design from all sides. These metal moulds for the iPhone 17 series could be made to help manufacturers produce cases and other accessories in advance.

Dummy Units of iPhone 17 Models Appear Online

Prominent tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) shared images of the alleged dummy units of the iPhone 17 series on X (formerly Twitter). They show the design from front, rear and sides. At first glance, the design language of the vanilla iPhone 17 appears to be similar to that of the iPhone 16. It seems to have a vertical camera layout comprising dual sensors.

Here's your first look at the iPhone 17 dummies, Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WnOjD71Iba — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) March 16, 2025

The iPhone 17 Pro series appears to carry the larger rectangular camera module design that runs across the top of the rear panel. The new iPhone 17 Air which is rumoured to replace the iPhone 16 Plus, seems to have a single camera on the back with a horizontally aligned camera bump. It too appears to have an elongated pill shaped design.

The iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models seem to have the same size and they could feature a 6.3-inch display. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air is larger than the standard and Pro model. Lastly, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is the biggest model in the lineup.

The dummies appear to back up rumours about the slim profile of the iPhone 17 Air. It is expected to boast a 6.6-inch display and is likely to be placed between the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max. The shots of the dummies from all sides suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will be considerably thinner than other models.

The renders suggest MagSafe support across the whole iPhone 17 lineup. They could feature a Dynamic Island cutout on the display. All models seem to have two volume buttons and the Action button on the left. They are shown with a Power button and a Camera Control on the right edge.

Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to be unveiled in September, hence, we've got a long way to go and can expect a lot more leaks about the design before the actual launch.