Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17 Series Dummy Units Suggest Design and Rear Camera Layout Changes

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro appear to be similar in size.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2025 12:32 IST
iPhone 17 Series Dummy Units Suggest Design and Rear Camera Layout Changes

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17 series could offer MagSafe charging

Highlights
  • New leak shows four dummy units depicting the designs of iPhone 17 series
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max is the biggest model in the lineup
  • They could feature a Dynamic Island cutout on the display
Advertisement

iPhone 17 series is expected to land in September this year, but the flood of leaks and speculations about the upcoming lineup keep coming. Recently, we got our best look yet at the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (or Slim), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max (or Ultra) through alleged renders. Now, new images of dummy units of the upcoming iPhone models have leaked on the Web, suggesting the design from all sides. These metal moulds for the iPhone 17 series could be made to help manufacturers produce cases and other accessories in advance.

Dummy Units of iPhone 17 Models Appear Online

Prominent tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) shared images of the alleged dummy units of the iPhone 17 series on X (formerly Twitter). They show the design from front, rear and sides. At first glance, the design language of the vanilla iPhone 17 appears to be similar to that of the iPhone 16. It seems to have a vertical camera layout comprising dual sensors.

The iPhone 17 Pro series appears to carry the larger rectangular camera module design that runs across the top of the rear panel. The new iPhone 17 Air which is rumoured to replace the iPhone 16 Plus, seems to have a single camera on the back with a horizontally aligned camera bump. It too appears to have an elongated pill shaped design.

The iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models seem to have the same size and they could feature a 6.3-inch display. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air is larger than the standard and Pro model. Lastly, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is the biggest model in the lineup.

The dummies appear to back up rumours about the slim profile of the iPhone 17 Air. It is expected to boast a 6.6-inch display and is likely to be placed between the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max. The shots of the dummies from all sides suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will be considerably thinner than other models. 

The renders suggest MagSafe support across the whole iPhone 17 lineup. They could feature a Dynamic Island cutout on the display. All models seem to have two volume buttons and the Action button on the left. They are shown with a Power button and a Camera Control on the right edge.

Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to be unveiled in September, hence, we've got a long way to go and can expect a lot more leaks about the design before the actual launch. 

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Series, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Reportedly Get LOG Video Recording With Latest One UI 7 Beta Update
Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 for Handheld Consoles With Support for Ray Tracing, Quad HD+ 144Hz Displays Launched

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Series Dummy Units Suggest Design and Rear Camera Layout Changes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Review: Design Over Everything?
  2. Apple Rolls Out Latest iOS 18.4 Beta Update With Several Bug Fixes
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Said to Get LOG Video With New One UI 7 Beta
  4. Infinix Note 50X 5G Design, Colour Options, Chipset Details Revealed
  5. iPhone 17 Series Leaked Dummy Units Showcase Design
  6. Pixel 9a Pricing Leaked by Retailer; Design Tipped via Early Review Video
  7. Oppo A5 Pro 4G With Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery Launched
  8. Vivo V50 Lite 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Xpad GT Moniker, RAM, Storage Option Surfaces Online; May Launch Soon
  2. Zoom AI Companion Is Being Upgraded With Agentic Capabilities and New AI Features
  3. WhatsApp for iOS Could Soon Let Users Add Their Instagram Profile Links to Accounts
  4. Oppo A5 Pro 4G With Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Pixel 9a Retail Listing Hints at Pricing; Hands-on Video Surfaces Online
  6. Arbitrum Launches 'Onchain Labs' to Support High-Risk, Experimental Web3 Ventures
  7. Redmi A5 Price, Design, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Mistral Small 3.1 AI Model With Improved Text and Multimodal Performance Released
  9. Vivo V50 Lite 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. WhatsApp Partners Department of Telecommunications to Tackle Scams and Digital Fraud
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »