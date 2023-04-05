Budget smartphones tend to mainly focus on providing the basic features and not so much on design, but Infinix has other plans for its latest budget offering. We got to spend some time with the Infinix Smart 7, and in this article, we'll share our first impressions of the device. The Infinix Smart 7 is a budget offering and comes with all the basic accessories in the box such as a USB Type-C charging cable, some documentation, user manual, sim eject tool, and a TPU case.



The Infinix Smart 7 is available in a sole variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It comes in Azure Blue, Night Black and Emerald Green colour options. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 7,499 in India.

The Infinix Smart 7 features a polycarbonate housing which quite frankly, is sturdy. At 207g, the smartphone definitely feels heavy. It has flat sides with the power key and volume buttons on the right and the SIM slot on the left. The Type-C charging port, microphone, speaker grille and headphone jack are all located at the bottom.

The Infinix Smart 7 sports a textured matte-finished back panel. The wavy pattern looks fresh and feels smooth to the touch. We also have the Infinix branding at the bottom, followed by a huge camera module that also houses the fingerprint sensor.

Infinix Smart 7 runs XOS 12 based on Android 12

The Smart 7 comes equipped with a dual-rear camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a depth camera, followed by the flash. Looking at some of the initial samples I took in daylight and at night, the quality seems strictly average as you'd expect from a phone at this price point. The Infinix Smart 7 uses a 5-megapixel front camera in the water-drop notch in the display.

The Infinix Smart 7 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a maximum rated brightness of 500 nits. Content looks decent but legibility under direct sunlight is not good. Infinix is heavily marketing the Smart 7's ability to have “up to 7GB of RAM”, which is nothing more than the RAM extension feature seen on nearly every other Android phone, that uses 3GB of the storage as virtual RAM, thereby adding up to 7GB.

The display of the Infinix Smart 7 has weak sunlight legibility

The Infinix Smart 7 sports a gigantic 6,000mAh battery which is very good, but the phone only supports 10W charging, which is not great. The phone is powered by a Unison Spreadtrum SC9863A SoC and runs on Infinix's XOS 12 which is still based on Android 12.

The Infinix Smart 7 is a good-looking smartphone in the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment and its large battery is one of the main highlights. Do let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.