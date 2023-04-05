Technology News

Infinix Smart 7 First Impressions: A Smart Looker

The Infinix Smart 7 features a 6,000mAh battery and supports 10W charging.

Written by Ishaan Singh, Edited by Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 5 April 2023 16:05 IST
Infinix Smart 7 First Impressions: A Smart Looker
Highlights
  • The smartphone is available in, Azure Blue, Night Black and Emerald Green
  • It sports a 6000mAh battery and supports 10W charging
  • The Infinix Smart 7 is priced at Rs. 7,499

Budget smartphones tend to mainly focus on providing the basic features and not so much on design, but Infinix has other plans for its latest budget offering. We got to spend some time with the Infinix Smart 7, and in this article, we'll share our first impressions of the device. The Infinix Smart 7 is a budget offering and comes with all the basic accessories in the box such as a USB Type-C charging cable, some documentation, user manual, sim eject tool, and a TPU case.


The Infinix Smart 7 is available in a sole variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It comes in Azure Blue, Night Black and Emerald Green colour options. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 7,499 in India. 

The Infinix Smart 7 features a polycarbonate housing which quite frankly, is sturdy. At 207g, the smartphone definitely feels heavy. It has flat sides with the power key and volume buttons on the right and the SIM slot on the left. The Type-C charging port, microphone, speaker grille and headphone jack are all located at the bottom. 

The Infinix Smart 7 sports a textured matte-finished back panel. The wavy pattern looks fresh and feels smooth to the touch. We also have the Infinix branding at the bottom, followed by a huge camera module that also houses the fingerprint sensor. 

infinix smart 7 back Infinix Smart 7 Back Panel

Infinix Smart 7 runs XOS 12 based on Android 12

The Smart 7 comes equipped with a dual-rear camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a depth camera, followed by the flash. Looking at some of the initial samples I took in daylight and at night, the quality seems strictly average as you'd expect from  a phone at this price point. The Infinix Smart 7 uses a 5-megapixel front camera in the water-drop notch in the display. 

The Infinix Smart 7 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a maximum rated brightness of 500 nits. Content looks decent but legibility under direct sunlight is not good.  Infinix is heavily marketing the Smart 7's ability to have “up to 7GB of RAM”, which is nothing more than the RAM extension feature seen on nearly every other Android phone, that uses 3GB of the storage as virtual RAM, thereby adding up to 7GB.  

infinix smart 7 display Infinix Smart 7 Display

The display of the Infinix Smart 7 has weak sunlight legibility 

The Infinix Smart 7 sports a gigantic 6,000mAh battery which is very good, but the phone only supports 10W charging, which is not great. The phone is powered by a Unison Spreadtrum SC9863A SoC and runs on Infinix's XOS 12 which is still based on Android 12.

The Infinix Smart 7 is a good-looking smartphone in the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment and its large battery is one of the main highlights. Do let us know what you think of it in the comments.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Smart 7

Infinix Smart 7

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Spreadtrum SC9863A
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Further reading: Infinix Smart 7, Infinix Smart 7 price, Infinix Smart 7 price in India
Ishaan Singh
Ishaan Singh
Ishaan Singh is an Anchor and Producer at Gadgets360. He has worked as an Assistant Director, a video producer, and a photographer and content developer in the film and media sector for over half a decade now. Most of his work has been for Visual Platforms over the years, from trying out the latest devices to making video content on technology. He knows everything there is to know about filmmaking and content development. He's worked in cinematography, direction, editing, and anchoring, ...More
Infinix Smart 7 First Impressions: A Smart Looker
