Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone Exports From India Said to Have Crossed $1 Billion Since April, May Reach $2.5 Billion by March 2023

iPhone Exports From India Said to Have Crossed $1 Billion Since April, May Reach $2.5 Billion by March 2023

iPhone Export’s Expected Target from India is almost double the iPhones India exported in the year through March 2022.

By Sankalp Phartiyal, Bloomberg |  Updated: 4 October 2022 16:30 IST
iPhone Exports From India Said to Have Crossed $1 Billion Since April, May Reach $2.5 Billion by March 2023

Photo Credit: Apple

About 3 million iPhone models were made in India last year

Highlights
  • Foxconn, Wistron, Pegatron make iPhones at plants in Southern India
  • Around 230 million iPhone handsets were made in China last year
  • India is drawing up plans to boost incentives for tablet, laptop makers

Apple's iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,150 crore) in the five months since April, according to people familiar with the matter, signalling the South Asian nation is making progress with its bid to become a force in electronics manufacturing. At the current rate, outbound shipments of India-made iPhone models, mainly to Europe and the Middle East, are set to reach $2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 20,400 crore) in the 12 months through March 2023, the people said. That's almost double the $1.3 billion (roughly Rs. 10,600 crore) worth of iPhone smarphones India exported in the year through March 2022, the people said, asking not to be named as the data isn't public.

While India makes up just a small fraction of iPhone output, rising exports bode well for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to make the country an alternative to China as a factory to the world. Apple, which long made most of its iPhone handsets in China, is seeking alternatives as Xi Jinping's administration clashes with the US government and imposes lockdowns across the country that have disrupted economic activity.

“The healthy growth in Apple's manufacturing scale and export shows India is gradually assuming an important position in the company's China plus one strategy,” said Navkendar Singh, an analyst at tech researcher IDC. “And for India, this a big sign of the success of its financial incentives scheme.”

Apple representatives didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The Cupertino, California-based company flirted with the idea of making its prized iPhone models in India for years before Modi's $6 billion (roughly Rs. 50,000 crore) incentive push in 2020 drove the US tech giant to get its suppliers to ramp up production.

Apple's key Taiwanese contract manufacturers Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron currently make iPhone handsets at plants in southern India. All three won manufacturing incentives under a federal government plan.

To be sure, India is still far behind China. About 3 million iPhone models were made in India last year, compared with 230 million in China, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.

The devices exported from India from April to August this year comprise iPhone 11iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 models, and exports of the new iPhone 14 line will begin soon, the people said. Apple began making the iPhone 14 in India last month — sooner than anticipated — after a surprisingly smooth production rollout that slashed the lag between Chinese and Indian output from months to mere weeks.

Beyond smartphones, India is drawing up plans to boost the financial incentives for tablet and laptop makers, hoping to woo Apple to make MacBooks and iPads locally as well as attract other brands.

But moving out of China, where Apple has built a deep supply chain for close to two decades, isn't easy. A Bloomberg Intelligence analysis estimated it would take about eight years to move just 10 percent of Apple's production capacity out of China, where roughly 98 percent of the company's iPhones are being made.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Battery, Camera Details Tipped, Hint at Similar Features as Predecessors

Related Stories

iPhone Exports From India Said to Have Crossed $1 Billion Since April, May Reach $2.5 Billion by March 2023
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.