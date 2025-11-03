Smartphone shipments in India grew by 5 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter of 2025 (July to September), according to Counterpoint Research's latest report. Apple reportedly entered the list of the top five original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India in terms of volume, with its market share rising from 7 percent in the same quarter last year, to 9 percent. Moreover, India's smartphone shipments were fuelled by the country's demand for premium smartphones priced above Rs. 30,000. Apple and Samsung held the highest wholesale market share in terms of value in Q3 2025.

India is the Third-Largest iPhone Market for Apple Globally

According to Counterpoint Research's Monthly India Smartphone Tracker, the country's smartphone shipments witnessed a growth of 5 percent YoY by volume and 18 percent by value in Q3 2025. This is reportedly the “highest-ever” quarterly value recorded, bolstered by “strong” sales during the festive season and continued demand for premium smartphones, priced above Rs. 30,000. The report highlighted that the market is seeing a shift towards value-led growth.

The high-end handsets recorded the fastest YoY shipment growth in India, increasing 29 percent YoY from Q3 2024. It was largely driven by “robust” demand for Apple and Samsung's flagship smartphones. Relatively low interest rates and easy EMI options allowed customers to upgrade their smartphones. On top of this, the company's also offered “aggressive discounts” and EMI options on older models.

Apple reportedly held a 28 percent wholesale market share in terms of value. This is said to be fuelled by the robust demand for last year's iPhone 16 and the two-year-old iPhone 15 lineup. The latest flagship iPhone 17 series also saw “strong momentum” initially in India, with a higher demand than its predecessor at launch.

The South Korean tech giant, Samsung, with a 23 percent wholesale market share of value, also saw strong demand for the Galaxy S series phones and the midsegment Galaxy A series handsets with AI features. The new Galaxy Z Fold 7 also recorded high sales growth, further strengthening Samsung's lead in the foldable category.

iQOO, Vivo's sub-brand, was the fastest-growing brand by volume in Q3 2025, seeing a 54 percent YoY jump in market share. Its success was reportedly fuelled by the brand's expansion in its gaming-focused product portfolio. Vivo had the highest market share in terms of volume, excluding iQOO, having a 20 percent share, driven by the smartphone maker's mixed retail channel approach.

Motorola saw shipment growth of 53 percent, thanks to the strong demand for its G and Edge series phones. Lava was the “fastest-growing” brand in the under Rs. 10,000 segment, with a YoY growth of 135 percent. It was also the second-fastest growing brand in the under Rs. 15,000 range. Lastly, Itel held the largest market share in the feature phone category.

Out of the two biggest chipmakers, MediaTek had a 46 percent market share in India in Q3 2025, followed by Qualcomm with a 29 percent share.