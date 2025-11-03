Technology News
English Edition
India’s Smartphone Shipments Grew 5 Percent YoY in Q3 2025; Apple Enters List of Top 5 Phone Makers: Counterpoint

The premium smartphone segment in India recorded the fastest growth, thanks to rising demand for Apple’s and Samsung’s flagship phones.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 November 2025 18:54 IST
India's Smartphone Shipments Grew 5 Percent YoY in Q3 2025; Apple Enters List of Top 5 Phone Makers: Counterpoint

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 (pictured) continued seeing strong demand in India in Q3 2025

Highlights
  • Apple had the highest wholesale market share in India
  • Vivo commanded a 20 percent share in India in terms of volume
  • iQOO was the fastest-growing brand in India in Q3 2025
Smartphone shipments in India grew by 5 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter of 2025 (July to September), according to Counterpoint Research's latest report. Apple reportedly entered the list of the top five original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India in terms of volume, with its market share rising from 7 percent in the same quarter last year, to 9 percent. Moreover, India's smartphone shipments were fuelled by the country's demand for premium smartphones priced above Rs. 30,000. Apple and Samsung held the highest wholesale market share in terms of value in Q3 2025.

India is the Third-Largest iPhone Market for Apple Globally

According to Counterpoint Research's Monthly India Smartphone Tracker, the country's smartphone shipments witnessed a growth of 5 percent YoY by volume and 18 percent by value in Q3 2025. This is reportedly the “highest-ever” quarterly value recorded, bolstered by “strong” sales during the festive season and continued demand for premium smartphones, priced above Rs. 30,000. The report highlighted that the market is seeing a shift towards value-led growth.

The high-end handsets recorded the fastest YoY shipment growth in India, increasing 29 percent YoY from Q3 2024. It was largely driven by “robust” demand for Apple and Samsung's flagship smartphones. Relatively low interest rates and easy EMI options allowed customers to upgrade their smartphones. On top of this, the company's also offered “aggressive discounts” and EMI options on older models.

Apple reportedly held a 28 percent wholesale market share in terms of value. This is said to be fuelled by the robust demand for last year's iPhone 16 and the two-year-old iPhone 15 lineup. The latest flagship iPhone 17 series also saw “strong momentum” initially in India, with a higher demand than its predecessor at launch.

The South Korean tech giant, Samsung, with a 23 percent wholesale market share of value, also saw strong demand for the Galaxy S series phones and the midsegment Galaxy A series handsets with AI features. The new Galaxy Z Fold 7 also recorded high sales growth, further strengthening Samsung's lead in the foldable category.

iQOO, Vivo's sub-brand, was the fastest-growing brand by volume in Q3 2025, seeing a 54 percent YoY jump in market share. Its success was reportedly fuelled by the brand's expansion in its gaming-focused product portfolio. Vivo had the highest market share in terms of volume, excluding iQOO, having a 20 percent share, driven by the smartphone maker's mixed retail channel approach.

Motorola saw shipment growth of 53 percent, thanks to the strong demand for its G and Edge series phones. Lava was the “fastest-growing” brand in the under Rs. 10,000 segment, with a YoY growth of 135 percent. It was also the second-fastest growing brand in the under Rs. 15,000 range. Lastly, Itel held the largest market share in the feature phone category.

Out of the two biggest chipmakers, MediaTek had a 46 percent market share in India in Q3 2025, followed by Qualcomm with a 29 percent share.

Further reading: Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Indian Smartphone Shipments, Realme, iPhone 16, iPhone 17, Counterpoint Research
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories.
India’s Smartphone Shipments Grew 5 Percent YoY in Q3 2025; Apple Enters List of Top 5 Phone Makers: Counterpoint
