OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to launch soon in China as the successor to the OnePlus Ace 2 handset that was launched earlier this year. The phone could make its debut around the same time as the OnePlus 12 5G that is expected to arrive in January 2024. The OnePlus Ace 2, which was released earlier this year in February with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. Details about the OnePlus Ace 3 have recently surfaced online. Now a new leak hints at key features of the upcoming phone including its camera, chipset and battery details.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) stated in a Weibo post that the purported OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to feature a metallic body. The leaker also claims that that the phone will be equipped with a telephoto camera with a Sony IMX709 sensor that supports 2x optical zoom.

According to the leak, the handset will be powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The post also states that the phone will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.

Previous leaks have suggested that the OnePlus Ace 3 will sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

For optics, the handset is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, a 32-megapixel telephoto camera at the back. It is also said to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor in the front.

It's predecessor, the OnePlus Ace 2, features a 6.74-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display, and is equipped with a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

