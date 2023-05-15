Technology News
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Be Assembled in India by Tata, Expected to Get 5 Percent of Orders: Report

Apple could soon gain a fourth assembler for its next generation iPhone 15 series of smartphones in India.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2023 14:08 IST
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Be Assembled in India by Tata, Expected to Get 5 Percent of Orders: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 series is expected to debut as the successor to the iPhone 14 series of smartphones

Highlights
  • Tata Group could assemble 5 percent of both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
  • The company is expected to take over Wistron's manufacturing facility
  • Apple has begun moving production of some of its phones away from China

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be assembled in India by the Tata Group, according to a recent report. Apple could gain a fourth assembler in the country ahead of the launch of its next generation of handsets that are expected to debut in the second half of 2023 as the successors to last year's iPhone 14 series. Tata is reportedly expected to get small orders from the Cupertino company, and assemble the non-Pro models in India.

A recent report by market research firm TrendForce states that the Tata Group will receive 5 percent of assembly orders from Apple for both the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone maker usually gives new suppliers smaller orders for lower-end models, and the conglomerate will reportedly be the fourth iPhone assembler in India alongside Foxconn, Luxshare, and Pegatron.

iphone 15 assembly order trendforce iphone 15 india orders

Apple's expected iPhone 15 series assembly orders for India
Photo Credit: TrendForce

 

TrendForce states that for the iPhone 15, Foxconn and Luxshare will assemble 70 percent and 25 of units in India, while the remaining 5 percent of orders will go to the Tata Group. Similarly, for the iPhone 15 Plus, the conglomerate will make 5 percent of the larger phone, while Luxshare and Pegatron will assemble 60 percent and 35 percent of units, respectively.

Apple has been working to move production of its iPhone models outside China, after long delays and assembly challenges — including worker unrest — at its largest contract manufacturer in China during the coronavirus pandemic. The firm is working to move some production outside China, to other developing countries like India and Vietnam.

Last month, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that Apple exported $5 billion (roughly Rs. 41,200 crore) worth of goods from India in 2022, while stating that the company plans to produce 25 percent of global units in the country within the next 4-5 years.

Reuters reported last November that Tata was in talks to buy Wistron's iPhone assembly facility in the country. Tata Electronics, another division of the conglomerate, is a component supplier for the Cupertino company's phones, but Tata's acquisition of Wistron's only plant in the country — expected to be completed this month — would mean the exit of the latter from the Indian market, according to TrendForce.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Bitcoin, Ether Trade Low Despite Small Gains; Most Altcoins Show Gradual Recovery
Oppo F23 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications


 
 

