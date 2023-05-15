Oppo F23 5G has been launched in India on Monday, May 15, through a live stream event. The new Oppo F-series smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 16GB with unused onboard storage. The Oppo F23 5G features a 120Hz refresh rate display. It flaunts a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel sensor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Oppo F23 5G price in India

Price of the Oppo F23 5G in India has been set at Rs. 24,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is offered in Bold Gold and Cool Black shades. The new smartphone is currently up for pre-orders on the company website and Amazon in India and will go on sale from May 18.

Oppo is offering flat Rs. 2,500 discount on purchases made through ICICI and HDFC bank cards. The exchange offer is capped at Rs. 23,748 and there is an extra exchange offer of Rs. 2,000. No cost EMI options start at Rs. 4,166.

Oppo F23 5G specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Oppo F23 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LTPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 percent screen to body ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver 240Hz touch sampling rate and a pixel density of 391ppi. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with Adreno 619 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Users can expand the available RAM up to 16GB for enhancing performance.

For optics, the Oppo F23 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel main camera with autofocus and f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel mono sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel micro sensor with f/3.3 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Oppo F23 5G packs 256GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also supports a face unlock feature.

Oppo has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Oppo F23 5G with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging support. It is claimed to fully charge the phone in 44 minutes. The battery is said to deliver up to 39 hours of calling time and up to 16 hours of video playback time on a single charge. Besides, it measures 165x76x82mm. It weighs 192 grams.

