Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo F23 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo F23 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo F23 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2023 12:42 IST
Oppo F23 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Oppo F23 5G

Highlights
  • Oppo F23 5G comes in Bold Gold and Cool Black shades
  • Inbuild RAM in Oppo F23 5G can be expanded up to 16GB
  • It features a 120Hz refresh rate display

Oppo F23 5G has been launched in India on Monday, May 15, through a live stream event. The new Oppo F-series smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 16GB with unused onboard storage. The Oppo F23 5G features a 120Hz refresh rate display. It flaunts a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel sensor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Oppo F23 5G price in India

Price of the Oppo F23 5G in India has been set at Rs. 24,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is offered in Bold Gold and Cool Black shades. The new smartphone is currently up for pre-orders on the company website and Amazon in India and will go on sale from May 18.

Oppo is offering flat Rs. 2,500 discount on purchases made through ICICI and HDFC bank cards. The exchange offer is capped at Rs. 23,748 and there is an extra exchange offer of Rs. 2,000. No cost EMI options start at Rs. 4,166.

Oppo F23 5G specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Oppo F23 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LTPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 percent screen to body ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver 240Hz touch sampling rate and a pixel density of 391ppi. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with Adreno 619 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Users can expand the available RAM up to 16GB for enhancing performance.

For optics, the Oppo F23 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel main camera with autofocus and f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel mono sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel micro sensor with f/3.3 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. 

oppo f23 5g inline Oppo F23 5G

The Oppo F23 5G packs 256GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also supports a face unlock feature.

Oppo has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Oppo F23 5G with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging support. It is claimed to fully charge the phone in 44 minutes. The battery is said to deliver up to 39 hours of calling time and up to 16 hours of video playback time on a single charge. Besides, it measures 165x76x82mm. It weighs 192 grams.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo F23 5G

Oppo F23 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo F23 5G, Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Oppo F23 5G Specifications, Oppo, Oppo F23
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin, Ether Trade Low Despite Small Gains; Most Altcoins Show Gradual Recovery
Apple Supplier Foxconn to Set Up $500 Million Manufacturing Plant in Telangana; Will Create 25,000 Jobs

Related Stories

Oppo F23 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Fined RUB 3 Million in Russia Over YouTube Videos: Reports
  2. Vivo S17 Pro Camera Specifications Tipped: All Details
  3. With $2.45 Billion EV Investment in India, Can Hyundai Challenge China?
  4. Realme Narzo N53 Key Specifications Officially Revealed: See Details
  5. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Reportedly Spotted on Company's India Website: Details
  6. Oppo F23 5G With 67W SuperVOOC Charging Goes Official in India: Details
  7. iQoo Neo 7T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC May Be in the Works
  8. WhatsApp Lets Beta Testers Edit Messages on Android, iOS: How It Works
  9. Canon PowerShot V10 Compact Camera Launched in India at This Price
  10. New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino Says She Is Excited to Help Transform App
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced; Flipkart Microsite Confirms Specifications, Colour Options
  2. Oppo F23 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Vivo S17e With Dimensity 7200 SoC, 64-Megapixel Dual Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple Supplier Foxconn to Set Up $500 Million Manufacturing Plant in Telangana; Will Create 25,000 Jobs
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Trade Low Despite Small Gains; Most Altcoins Show Gradual Recovery
  6. iQoo Neo 7T 5G Price, Specifications Leaked; Could Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. WhatsApp Edit Message Feature Introduced on Android, iOS Beta Versions: Details
  8. With $2.45 Billion Investment in India, Can Hyundai Challenge China's EV Dominance?
  9. New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino ‘Inspired’ by Elon Musk’s Vision, Says Will Work to Transform App
  10. HTC U23 Pro Compatible With Viverse VR Confirmed to Launch on May 18: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.