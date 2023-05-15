Technology News

Bitcoin, Ether Trade Low Despite Small Gains; Most Altcoins Show Gradual Recovery

Bitcoin on Monday, May 15 recorded a profit of 1.38 percent to trade at the price point of $27,180 (roughly Rs. 22.3 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 May 2023 11:44 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Trade Low Despite Small Gains; Most Altcoins Show Gradual Recovery

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The capitalisation of the global crypto sector stands at $1.14 trillion as of May 15

Highlights
  • DOGE, SHIB saw gains
  • Cardano, Solana recorded profits
  • Bitcoin SV settled in losses

Bitcoin could take more days to trade around the mark of $30,000 (roughly Rs. 24.6 lakh) again after it recently hit a slump last week. Bitcoin on Monday, May 15, recorded a profit of 1.38 percent to trade at the price point of $27,180 (roughly Rs. 22.3 lakh). The world's most expensive cryptocurrency, BTC maintained a similar value on national as well as international exchanges. Over the weekend, the value of Bitcoin dropped by $545 (roughly Rs. 44,799).

Ethereum rose in value by 1.30 percent to trade at $1,825 (roughly Rs. 1.50 lakh). It is notable, that unlike Bitcoin, which slipped down on the price ladder despite garnering small gains, Ether did manage to show a rise in prices. Over the weekend, ETH prices spiked by $63 (roughly Rs. 5,180).

“Bitcoin appears to have stabilized after a week-long downward trend, trading up in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Ether, the second-largest crypto, is trading near $1,800 (roughly Rs. 1.4 lakh), showing little change since early Saturday. Despite this, the crypto is still down over 10 percent since May 5, with profit-taking, low liquidity, and market uncertainties cited as contributing factors,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX, told Gadgets 360.

A big number of cryptocurrencies tagged behind BTC and ETH to see small profits on Monday.

These include Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Solana, Polygon, and Polkadot.

In addition, Litecoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, Leo, and Uniswap also managed to mint small gains.

The overall crypto market valuation climbed up by 1.34 percent in the last 24 hours. The capitalisation of the global crypto sector stands at $1.14 trillion (roughly Rs. 93,54,177 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 reflected losses next to several cryptocurrencies on Monday.

These include Tether, USD Coin, Tron, Cosmos, Bitcoin SV, and Baby Doge Coin among others.

The coming days could soon pacify the market turbulence, industry insiders believe.

“Last week, the amount of Bitcoin held on digital asset exchanges has plummeted to 5.84 percent, the lowest point in the past five and a half years. This suggests that more holders are preferring to store their crypto on cold wallets rather than dealing with exchanges. The last time figures were that low was in December 2017, indicating a potential shift in the behaviour of long-term holders. This trend may lead to greater security and stability in the market,” the research team of CoinDCX exchange told Gadgets 360.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
With $2.45 Billion Investment in India, Can Hyundai Challenge China's EV Dominance?

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Trade Low Despite Small Gains; Most Altcoins Show Gradual Recovery
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S17 Pro Camera Specifications Tipped: All Details
  2. Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced: Check Here
  3. Realme Narzo N53 Key Specifications Officially Revealed: See Details
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Reportedly Spotted on Company's India Website: Details
  5. iQoo Neo 7T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC May Be in the Works
  6. Motorola Edge 40 5G India Launch Timeline Tipped: All Details
  7. Oppo F23 5G With 67W SuperVOOC Charging Goes Official in India: Details
  8. New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino Says She Is Excited to Help Transform App
  9. Canon PowerShot V10 Compact Camera Launched in India at This Price
  10. With $2.45 Billion EV Investment in India, Can Hyundai Challenge China?
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Launch New Image Search Features to Reduce Misinformation, Flag AI-Generated Images
  2. Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced; Flipkart Microsite Confirms Specifications, Colour Options
  3. Oppo F23 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Vivo S17e With Dimensity 7200 SoC, 64-Megapixel Dual Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple Supplier Foxconn to Set Up $500 Million Manufacturing Plant in Telangana; Will Create 25,000 Jobs
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Trade Low Despite Small Gains; Most Altcoins Show Gradual Recovery
  7. iQoo Neo 7T 5G Price, Specifications Leaked; Could Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  8. WhatsApp Edit Message Feature Introduced on Android, iOS Beta Versions: Details
  9. With $2.45 Billion Investment in India, Can Hyundai Challenge China's EV Dominance?
  10. New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino ‘Inspired’ by Elon Musk’s Vision, Says Will Work to Transform App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.