iPhone 15 Pro Models Said to Offer 256GB Base Storage, Might Get Up to 2TB Storage

iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max storage options start at 128GB.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 August 2023 11:15 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Models Said to Offer 256GB Base Storage, Might Get Up to 2TB Storage

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max offer up to 1TB storage

  • iPhone 15 series is expected to go official on September 13
  • Pricing is expected to remain similar for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models could be more expensive

Apple's iPhone 15 series is expected to go official on September 13. The smartphone series that could include four models —iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Max, and iPhone 15 Pro Max— has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. Most recently, multiple tipsters claim that the iPhone 15 Pro models will come with increased storage capacity over the previous models. They are said to start with 256GB of storage, compared to 128GB of the iPhone 14 Pro models. More storage options and higher capacity for the top-end model would justify rumoured price hikes across the lineup this year.

Korean blogger yeux1122, quoting vendor sources, suggests that iPhone 15 Pro models will offer up to 2TB of storage. A Weibo user Red Lotus Technology (translated from Chinese) corroborates this rumour and adds that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will start at 256GB storage and offer up to 2TB. The 2TB storage option will be the largest storage capacity offered on any iPhone model to date.

For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max storage options start at 128GB and only go up to 1TB. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus have 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are anticipated to be more expensive than the previous Pro models this time. Increased storage options would justify the price hikes across the flagship models.

The iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly cost up to $100 (roughly Rs. 8,000) more than the iPhone 14 Pro, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to see a price hike of $100 to $200 (roughly Rs. 16,000) more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The pricing is expected to remain similar for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models.

Apple is rumoured to unveil the iPhone 15 family on Wednesday, September 13. Pre-orders for the new lineup are said to begin on September 15.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Pro Models Said to Offer 256GB Base Storage, Might Get Up to 2TB Storage
