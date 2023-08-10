iPhone 15 series launch could take place in the third week of September. The exact date or event is yet to be officially confirmed by Apple, but a new tweet from Mark Gurman suggests that this year's iPhone models will go official a day earlier than previously reported. Apple's annual iPhone launch event was earlier speculated to take place on Wednesday, September 13. Pre-orders for the new iPhone units, expected to comprise— iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — are said to start on September 22.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman tweeted that the iPhone 15 series launch will mostly take place on Tuesday, September 12. He says that “signs are increasingly pointing to September 12.” Gurman previously claimed that the event would happen either on September 12 or September 13. The new iPhone 15 models are expected to go on sale one week later on September 22.

Gurman further suggests that Apple's event will follow a hybrid format with recorded video like last year's iPhone 14 event. The iPhone 14 series was released during Apple's ‘Far Out' event on September 7. The pre-orders for last year's iPhone models began on September 9.

Apple is yet to confirm the iPhone 15 series officially. It is, therefore, safe to consider the reported details with a pinch of salt.

The iPhone 15 series is expected to come with a number of upgrades over last year's iPhone 14 models. Firstly, the are expected to include a USB Type-C port. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could all sport the Dynamic Island feature, which is currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro models could run on the Apple A17 Bionic SoC, whereas the regular iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus could get the A16 Bionic chip. The iPhone 15 Pro models could include only 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. They are said to pack 256GB storage in the base model and offer up to 2TB on the top-end variant. The iPhone 15 Pro Max could include a periscope telephoto lens for better zoom.

