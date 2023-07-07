Technology News

iPhone 15 Pro Max to Be More Expensive Than iPhone 14 Pro Max: Jeff Pu

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be equipped with a 4,852mAh battery, which is larger than that of its preceding model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 7 July 2023 19:48 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max to Be More Expensive Than iPhone 14 Pro Max: Jeff Pu

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple released the iPhone 14 Pro Max (picture) in September 2022

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series is likely to sport 48-megapixel primary rear sensors
  • The high-end Pro Max model may also launch as the Ultra model
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max could come with a solid-state mute button

iPhone 15 Pro Max, also expected to launch with the moniker iPhone 15 Ultra, is said to debut later this year alongside the other purported iPhone 15 series models. The phone is said to succeed the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Several leaks and reports about the upcoming series have suggested that the lineup models are likely to offer bigger displays, batteries and have significantly better cameras than its preceding models. Apple Analyst Jeff Pu now says that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be priced higher than its series 14 counterpart.

A MacRumors report quotes Apple analyst Jeff Pu saying that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max will be offered at a higher price than its preceding handset at the time of launch. Pu earlier claimed that the all the iPhone 15 Pro models will be priced higher, however he has now only singled out the Pro Max model. The analyst reportedly did not specify a reason for this increment, but certain previous leaks can possibly hint at the explanation.

The model has been tipped previously to carry a larger battery than the one iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 series's Pro Max model is said to carry a 4,852mAh battery, which is bigger than the 4,323mAh battery which its predecessor carries. The upcoming flagship Apple handset has also been reported to likely sport a 6.9-inch display. The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a 6.7‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel.

The high-end series 14 model features a triple rear camera unit which includes a 48-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens and an aperture of f/1.78 alongside support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel sensor also with an ultra-wide lens and another 12-megapixel sensor paired with a telephoto lens. Reports have suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will offer better, higher-quality cameras.

An earlier leak claimed that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max handset will rework the rear camera setup to accommodate a periscope lens, which the phone has been speculated to carry. This lens could offer zooming capabilities of up to 6 times, which is claimed to ensure zoomed-in photographs without distortion or image quality loss.

In India, the iPhone 14 Pro Max started at Rs. 1,39,900 for the 128GB storage model during its launch. The 256GB storage variant is priced in the country at Rs. 1,49,900, while the 512GB storage option is available at Rs. 1,69,900. The highest storage variant of 1TB is offered at Rs. 1,89,900. The model is available in four colour options — Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro max, iPhone 15 Pro Max price, iPhone 15 Pro Max Specifications, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max price, iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G First Impressions: Big Promises
Kaya Scodelario Joins Cast of Netflix Limited Series 'Senna'

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max to Be More Expensive Than iPhone 14 Pro Max: Jeff Pu
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Mission: ISRO Chief Invites Citizens to Watch Live Launch
  2. Nothing Phone 2 to Be Available for Offline Purchase in India in This City
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on Geekbench
  4. OnePlus Foldable May Launch as 'OnePlus Open': Check Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  6. Threads Adds 50 Million Users a Day After Meta Launches 'Twitter Killer'
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC India Launch Date, Price Leaked
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Pre-Reservations Begin in India
  9. Crossbeats Apex Regal With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Debuts in India
  10. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Series Reportedly Listed Online; Price in India Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Mission: ISRO Chief Invites Citizens to Watch Live Launch on July 14
  2. Alibaba, Huawei Unveil New Products, Image Generator as AI Race Heats Up in China
  3. SC to Hear Pleas From Google, CCI Over NCLAT Verdict in Android Case on July 14
  4. IT Rules on Fake News: Bombay Court Says Important to Know Boundaries, Limits of Words
  5. MasterChef India Auditions Are Now Open for the Next Season, Register Through the Sony Liv App
  6. Kaya Scodelario Joins Cast of Netflix Limited Series 'Senna'
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Max to Be More Expensive Than iPhone 14 Pro Max: Jeff Pu
  8. Diablo IV Season 1 Release Date Set for July 20: Malignant Quest Line, Broken Builds, More
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Will Be Available for Offline Purchase in India via Nothing Drop Pop-Up Store
  10. Flipkart to Distribute Axis Bank Personal Loans of Up to Rs. 5 Lakh Amid RBI Concerns on Unsecured Lending
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.