iPhone 15 Pro Max to Be More Expensive Than iPhone 14 Pro Max: Jeff Pu

iPhone 15 Pro Max, also expected to launch with the moniker iPhone 15 Ultra, is said to debut later this year alongside the other purported iPhone 15 series models. The phone is said to succeed the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Several leaks and reports about the upcoming series have suggested that the lineup models are likely to offer bigger displays, batteries and have significantly better cameras than its preceding models. Apple Analyst Jeff Pu now says that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be priced higher than its series 14 counterpart.

A MacRumors report quotes Apple analyst Jeff Pu saying that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max will be offered at a higher price than its preceding handset at the time of launch. Pu earlier claimed that the all the iPhone 15 Pro models will be priced higher, however he has now only singled out the Pro Max model. The analyst reportedly did not specify a reason for this increment, but certain previous leaks can possibly hint at the explanation.

The model has been tipped previously to carry a larger battery than the one iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 series's Pro Max model is said to carry a 4,852mAh battery, which is bigger than the 4,323mAh battery which its predecessor carries. The upcoming flagship Apple handset has also been reported to likely sport a 6.9-inch display. The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a 6.7‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel.

The high-end series 14 model features a triple rear camera unit which includes a 48-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens and an aperture of f/1.78 alongside support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel sensor also with an ultra-wide lens and another 12-megapixel sensor paired with a telephoto lens. Reports have suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will offer better, higher-quality cameras.

An earlier leak claimed that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max handset will rework the rear camera setup to accommodate a periscope lens, which the phone has been speculated to carry. This lens could offer zooming capabilities of up to 6 times, which is claimed to ensure zoomed-in photographs without distortion or image quality loss.

In India, the iPhone 14 Pro Max started at Rs. 1,39,900 for the 128GB storage model during its launch. The 256GB storage variant is priced in the country at Rs. 1,49,900, while the 512GB storage option is available at Rs. 1,69,900. The highest storage variant of 1TB is offered at Rs. 1,89,900. The model is available in four colour options — Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black.

