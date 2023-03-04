iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus powered by Apple A15 Bionic SoCs went official during the company's ‘Far out' event in September last year. Now, a fresh leak suggests that the Cupertino giant is gearing up to unveil the handsets in a new Yellow finish. Apple's PR team is reportedly planning a product briefing next week and it is speculated to announce a new iPhone colour option during the event. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are currently available in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and Red shades.

As per a recent Weibo post shared by the Japanese blog MacOtakara, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be made available in a new yellow colour in spring this year. Corroborating this rumour, a MacRumors report, citing sources, claims that Apple's PR team is planning a product briefing next week. The company is expected to unveil iPhone models in a new finish during the event.

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models are currently available in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and Red colour options.

In March last year, around six months after the original launch, Apple brought Green shades for the iPhone 13 series. Similarly, in April 2021, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini were made available in Purple shade. If past practices are any indication, we can expect Apple to introduce a new colour to its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus lineup.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus price and specifications

Price of iPhone 14 in India starts at Rs. 79,900 and iPhone 14 Plus price starts at Rs. 89,900.

As we know, iPhone 14 has a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the iPhone 14 Plus features a larger 6.7‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. They are powered by Apple A15 Bionic SoC and are offered in three storage options — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus sport a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.5 aperture lens and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor paired with an f/2.4 lens with a 120-degree field-of-view. For selfies, they have a 12-megapixel shooter at the front. Further, they have IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

