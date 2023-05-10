iPhone 15 series comprising vanilla iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are expected to go official in September. Apple hasn't revealed any details regarding the iPhone 14 series successors, even though leaks have been in plenty. The company was earlier rumoured to pack a periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Now, a tipster claims that only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a periscope camera. The smartphone was earlier said to carry the iPhone 15 Ultra moniker.

Twitter user @URedditor has suggested that only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will exclusively feature a periscope camera. The tipster didn't disclose more details about the periscope module. When asked if the camera layout on the iPhone 15 Pro Max has changed in the comments session, he replied, "not really."

As per an earlier rumour, the periscope lens will enable up to 5-6x optical zoom. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicated in June last year that the telephoto lens will use periscope technology, enabling up to 6x zoom while taking pictures with the rear camera without distortion or image quality loss.

Currently, the rear camera units of competitors including Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra already offer 5x to 10x optical zoom.

The vanilla iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro won't have a periscope lens. All models in the iPhone 15 series are said to come with Dynamic Island. The non-Pro models are expected to feature an LTPS display, while the Pro models could pack an LTPO display.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to run on the A16 Bionic chip, while the Pro models are tipped to be powered by the A17 Bionic SoC. The upcoming models are said to feature a USB Type-C port for charging. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is also claimed to feature thin bezels just 1.55mm in size. The non-Pro models are expected to pack a redesigned camera bump. They could get an improved 48-megapixel wide camera sensor as well.

