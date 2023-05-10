Technology News
iPhone 15 Pro Max's periscope lens is said to enable up to 5-6x optical zoom.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 May 2023 11:40 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro (above) features a 48-megapixel primary rear camera

Highlights
  • Apple is likely to launch iPhone 15 in September
  • The upcoming series could include four models
  • iPhone 15 models are predicted to offer upgraded pixel count

iPhone 15 series comprising vanilla iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are expected to go official in September. Apple hasn't revealed any details regarding the iPhone 14 series successors, even though leaks have been in plenty. The company was earlier rumoured to pack a periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Now, a tipster claims that only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a periscope camera. The smartphone was earlier said to carry the iPhone 15 Ultra moniker.

Twitter user @URedditor has suggested that only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will exclusively feature a periscope camera. The tipster didn't disclose more details about the periscope module. When asked if the camera layout on the iPhone 15 Pro Max has changed in the comments session, he replied, "not really."

As per an earlier rumour, the periscope lens will enable up to 5-6x optical zoom. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicated in June last year that the telephoto lens will use periscope technology, enabling up to 6x zoom while taking pictures with the rear camera without distortion or image quality loss.

Currently, the rear camera units of competitors including Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra already offer 5x to 10x optical zoom.

The vanilla iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro won't have a periscope lens. All models in the iPhone 15 series are said to come with Dynamic Island. The non-Pro models are expected to feature an LTPS display, while the Pro models could pack an LTPO display.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to run on the A16 Bionic chip, while the Pro models are tipped to be powered by the A17 Bionic SoC. The upcoming models are said to feature a USB Type-C port for charging. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is also claimed to feature thin bezels just 1.55mm in size. The non-Pro models are expected to pack a redesigned camera bump. They could get an improved 48-megapixel wide camera sensor as well.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Series, iPhone 15 Plus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.