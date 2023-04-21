Technology News

Xiaomi 13 Ultra to India's First Apple Stores: A Recap of This Week's Technology News

On this week's episode of Orbital, we discuss Apple CEO Tim Cook's warm welcome to India, Google's rumoured Pixel Fold, and the new Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 April 2023 19:54 IST
Xiaomi 13 Ultra to India's First Apple Stores: A Recap of This Week's Technology News

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi's camera focussed flagship phone, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, was launched in China on April 18

Xiaomi 13 Ultra was launched in China earlier this week as Xiaomi's top-of-the-line flagship for the year. This handset features similar specifications to the Xiaomi 13 Pro that recently made its debut in India, with a few notable upgrades in the camera department. The smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel 1-inch primary camera sensor tuned by Leica with variable aperture support. Besides the launch of Xiaomi's flagship phone and Apple's new stores in Delhi and Mumbai, reports suggest that Apple's iPhone 15 series of smartphones won't feature solid state buttons after all, while Google could announce its first foldable device after its upcoming Google I/O event in May.

On this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Siddharth Suvarna talks to Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto and Reviewer Pranav Hegde about the top stories in technology this week. From rumours surrounding handsets that are yet to be announced — Apple's iPhone 15 series, the Pixel Fold, and Motorola's upcoming foldable phones for 2023 — it appears that there's a lot that technology enthusiasts can look forward to in the coming weeks and months.

Earlier this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the first Apple stores in India. Located in Mumbai and Delhi, both venues drew large crowds and a warm reception on their first days. Customers have had access to third-party stores in India, but Apple stores have their own unique design and other city-specific elements. Cook also had a jam-packed week, meeting industry leaders and celebrities in India.

As usual, there's no word from Apple on the company's upcoming smartphone models, but recent reports suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature an improved camera setup with a periscope lens, but could miss out on the previously rumoured solid-state buttons. Other manufacturers have revealed concept phones with solid-state buttons, but there's no word on whether we'll see these buttons on an iPhone model this year.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi announced the launch of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in China. This flagship phone from Xiaomi is equipped with a Leica-tuned quad-camera setup with high-end custom Summicron lenses. It also features a 50-megapixel 1-inch primary camera sensor with a variable aperture. There's no word on whether this high-end phone from Xiaomi will come to India, unlike the previous model, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

Google has been tipped to launch its own foldable phone in the form of the Pixel Fold in June. This handset was previously expected to be unveiled at the company's Google I/O event in May. Google will face competition from Samsung's well established Z series of smartphones, or even Motorola's upcoming foldables that are confirmed to debut soon.

You can listen to all of that in detail and more in our episode by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

If you're new to the Gadgets 360 website, you can easily find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon MusicApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsGaanaJioSaavnSpotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts. Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Apple Store, iPhone 15 Pro, Motorola Razr, Google Pixel Fold, Apple, Google, Samsung, Motorola, Orbital, Podcast
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Karnataka HC Rejects Xiaomi's Petition Challenging $676 Million Asset Freeze by ED: Report
Amitabh Bachchan Posts Hilarious Request to Twitter as Celebs Bid Adieu to Legacy Blue Ticks

Related Stories

Xiaomi 13 Ultra to India's First Apple Stores: A Recap of This Week's Technology News
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G May Feature a Moon Mode, New Camera Sample Suggests
  2. Motorola Teases Upcoming Moto Razr, Hints at Improved Cover Display
  3. Google Pixel Tablet Pricing Leaked: Here's How Much It May Cost
  4. Startup by Ex-Apple Employees Demos AI-Powered Wearable Projector
  5. Criminals Reportedly Use This Method to Lock Users Out of Stolen iPhones
  6. OnePlus Nord N30 Could Reportedly Be a Rebranded Version of This Phone
  7. Android 12-Based MIUI 14 Update Is Now Rolling Out on These Redmi Phones
  8. Amitabh Bachchan Loses Twitter Blue Tick as Fans Urge Elon Musk to Intervene
  9. Netflix Cuts Rates in 116 Countries as Low-Priced Plan Succeeds in India
  10. Alphabet is Combining its Google Brain and DeepMind AI Research Units
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Specifications Leak as Tablet Surfaces on Geekbench: All Details
  2. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Tipped to Feature Periscope Camera, Waterproof Design
  3. Google Pixel 7a Tipped to Get Face Unlock Feature from Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro
  4. Asus ROG Phone 7D, ROG Phone 7D Ultimate Launch Timeline Leaked: All Details
  5. Amitabh Bachchan Posts Hilarious Request to Twitter as Celebs Bid Adieu to Legacy Blue Ticks
  6. Karnataka HC Rejects Xiaomi's Petition Challenging $676 Million Asset Freeze by ED: Report
  7. iQoo 12 5G Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh battery with 200W Fast Charging Support
  8. Acer Launches New Series of Predator Triton, Swift, and Aspire Vero Laptops: Price, Specifications
  9. Humane Demonstrates AI-Powered Wearable Device With Projected Display: Report
  10. WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Keep in Chat' Feature for Disappearing Messages, Sticker Maker Tool for iOS: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.