iPhone 16 series — comprising the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max — were launched on Monday at Apple's latest launch event with some hardware upgrades over their predecessors. The latest handsets will support the new Apple Intelligence features that will roll out with a future version of iOS. These smartphones will also be sold in India, and Apple has announced pricing and availability details for the iPhone 16 series in the country.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Price in India and Availability

iPhone 16 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage, and the handset is also available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants that are priced at Rs. 89,900 and 1,09,900, respectively.

Pricing for the larger iPhone 16 Plus model starts at Rs. 89,900 for the 128GB model while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 99,900. Customers can also purchase the handset with 512GB of storage for Rs. 1,19,900.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are sold in Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, and Black colourways and will be available to preorder starting September 13. The handsets are scheduled to go on sale via Apple online store in India on September 20.

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India and Availability

iPhone 16 Pro price in India begins at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 128GB variant, but buyers can also purchase the handset in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations that cost Rs. 1,29,990, Rs. 1,49,900, and Rs. 1,69,900, respectively.

The flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 1,44,900 for the 256GB model, while the phone is also sold in a 512GB variant that costs Rs. 1,64,900. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max model with 1TB of storage is priced at Rs. 1,84,900.

Apple says that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium colour options and preorders start on September 13. These handsets will be available to purchase via Apple India and other online retailers starting September 20.

Apple is also offering Rs. 5,000 instant discount on American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. Customers can also opt for 3 or 6 months No Cost EMI on purchase and can get up to Rs. 67,500 on exchange.