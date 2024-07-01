Technology News

Realme GT 7 Pro Tipped to Get 1.5K Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

Realme GT 7 Pro is tipped to carry 50-megapixel triple rear cameras.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2024 16:47 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro Tipped to Get 1.5K Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 5 Pro was launched in December last year in China

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 Pro is likely to come with upgrades over the Realme GT 5 Pro
  • Realme GT 7 Pro could feature a square-shaped camera module
  • The phone might lack telephoto macro support
Advertisement

Realme's Vice President Chase Xu recently revealed plans to launch the Realme GT 7 Pro in India later this year. Since then we have seen several leaks about this GT series smartphone online. Most recently, a Chinese tipster has posted details about the display, processor and battery of the Realme GT 7 Pro. It is tipped to get a 1.5K resolution display and could run on Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon chipset. The handset will offer upgrades over the Realme GT 5 Pro.

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications (leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted details about the Realme GT 7 Pro. As per the tipster, the forthcoming phone will have a 1.5K resolution display with slightly curved edges. It is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The handset could feature a square-shaped camera module on the top left corner housing a triple-camera system. The camera setup could include a 50-megapixel multi-focal lens and a Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto sensor with a 3x optical zoom. The phone might lack telephoto macro support.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is tipped to carry a battery unit with around 6,000mAh capacity. The tipster states that Realme will pack no less than a 5,800mAh battery on the phone. It could support 100W fast charging. It is said to have IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. It could get an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor,

Realme's Vice President Chase Xu earlier in May announced plans to launch the Realme GT 7 Pro in India. It is expected to go official official by the end of this year.

The Realme GT 7 Pro will debut as a successor to the Realme GT 5 Pro, which was launched in China last year with a price tag of CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme C63 With 45W Wired Fast Charging, Vegan Leather Design Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
WhatsApp Now Lets Users Create Events in Group Chats on iPhone with Latest Update

Related Stories

Realme GT 7 Pro Tipped to Get 1.5K Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Civi Review: Homecoming
  2. Realme 13 ProÂ 5G Series India Launch Confirmed
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs Debut in India
  4. Honor 200 5G Series Amazon Page Goes Live; India Launch Imminent
  5. Realme C63 With Vegan Leather Design Launched in India at This Price
  6. Apple Could Soon Launch AirPods With Cameras: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. iPhone 16 Lineup to Get New Battery That Could Last Longer: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. EU’s MiCA Inspires Nigerian Policy Analyst to Urge for Similar Crypto Legislation: Report
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Tipped to Get 1.5K Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
  3. Elden Ring Film or TV Adaptation Seemingly Teased by Writer George RR Martin
  4. WhatsApp Now Lets Users Create Events in Group Chats on iPhone with Latest Update
  5. Google’s Circle to Search Feature Reportedly Getting a QR Codes Scanning Capability
  6. Realme C63 With 45W Wired Fast Charging, Vegan Leather Design Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple’s Cheaper Version of Vision Pro May Use Larger but Lower-Resolution Displays: Report
  8. Apple AirPods With Camera for Better Spatial Audio Capabilities Said to Launch Soon: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Honor 200 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India; Amazon Page Goes Live
  10. Samsung One UI 6 Watch Beta for Select Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 4 Models Reportedly Released
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »