iPhone 16 Pro Battery With Metal Shell Spotted Online, Could Offer Improved Heat Dissipation

The purported use of a metallic shell on the iPhone 16 Pro could lead to improved heat dissipation compared with the latest iPhone 15 Pro model.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 November 2023 12:41 IST
Photo Credit: X/ @KosutamiSan

The purported iPhone 16 Pro battery with a frosted metal shell

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro is tipped to pack a battery with a metallic shell
  • The smartphone may offer better heat dissipation than its predecessor
  • The purported iPhone 16 Pro may pack a 3,355mAh battery
iPhone 16 Pro is expected to arrive in 2024 as the successor to the iPhone 15 Pro that was launched in September, and details of Apple's next flagship smartphone have already begun to surface online. According to details shared by tipster Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) on X (formerly known as Twitter), the company could make a change to the battery on the iPhone 16 Pro that might improve thermal management compared with its predecessor — these improvements are also expected to make their way to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The tipster leaked four images of a purported prototype of the iPhone 16 Pro battery from different angles. While this "early stage" prototype of the component is L-shaped — like Apple's existing iPhone batteries — it isn't covered by foil and features a metallic shell. The tipster has also shared close up images of the component that reveal it is a lithium-ion battery, suggesting some of its specifications.

The images show that the iPhone 16 Pro could be equipped with a 3,355mAh battery, which means its capacity will be slightly higher than its predecessor, which has a 3,274mAh battery. Apple doesn't reveal the exact iPhone battery capacities, but these details are usually revealed in teardown videos once a new iPhone is launched. The leaked battery capacity increase makes sense, as the iPhone 16 Pro is tipped to sport a slightly larger 6.3-inch display — which would provide room for a bigger battery.

The tipster claims that the iPhone 16 Pro battery will be housed in a frosted metal shell — an earlier prototype was said to have a glossy finish. The inclusion of the metal shell suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro will offer improved thermal management compared to their predecessors, as the metal shell could offer better heat dissipation than the existing solution.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were both affected by overheating issues that were previously believed to be related to the new A17 Pro chip, until the company issued software fixes to solve the issue.

However, the changes to the battery's design are expected to lead to better thermal management on the iPhone 16 Pro at a hardware level, which means they might run cooler than their predecessors. These benefits are also expected to be available on the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max model, as it could feature a larger version of the same battery technology.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro battery, iPhone 16 Pro specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
