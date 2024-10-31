Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra may launch soon as details of the purported handsets have started doing rounds online. They have been tipped to launch in China as the Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro, respectively. Now, a report has suggested some key features of the rumoured Poco F7 Pro. Another report has hinted at the expected camera specifications of the Poco F7 Ultra variant. Notably, the base Poco F7 is tipped to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 4.

Poco F7 Pro Key Features (Expected)

The Poco F7 Pro, with the code name "Zorn," is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, according to a Gizmochina report. The phone will likely sport a 6.67-inch 2K OLED display made by TCL with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0, according to the report, and support 90W wired fast charging.

Poco F7 Ultra Camera Specifications (Expected)

The Poco F7 Ultra is tipped to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, as per a XiaomiTime report. The phone, expected to be a rebranded Redmi K80 Pro, may include a 50-megapixel primary OVX8000 rear sensor. The camera setup will likely include a 50-megapixel S5KJN5 telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom support and a 32-megapixel S5KKD1 sensor paired with an ultra-wide angle lens. The front camera is expected to hold a 20-megapixel OV20B40 sensor.

The report adds that the Poco F7 Ultra, with the code name "Miro," will probably be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a TCL display panel. More details about the purported handset are expected to surface online over the next few weeks.

Previously, the rumoured Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra, with model numbers 24122RKC7G and 24117RK2CG, respectively, were spotted on the IMEI database, suggesting an imminent launch. The letter 'G' is said to denote global availability.