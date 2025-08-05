Technology News
iPhone 17 Air Battery Spotted in Leaked Images That Hint at Exceptionally Slim Profile

iPhone 17 Air is said to be only 5.5mm thick, and here's what its battery might look like.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 August 2025 12:29 IST
iPhone 17 Air Battery Spotted in Leaked Images That Hint at Exceptionally Slim Profile

Photo Credit: FrontPageTech/ @zellzoi

iPhone 17 Air dummy unit shows a single rear camera sensor

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Air is said to be backed by a 2,800mAh battery
  • It is expected to be powered by an A19 chipset
  • The iPhone 17 Air could feature a 48-megapixel rear camera
iPhone 17 Air may replace the Plus variant in the iPhone 17 series. Several details about the purported handset have surfaced online over the last few weeks. The iPhone 17 Air model is tipped to be the thinnest-ever phone from the company, and an image of the iPhone 17 Air battery has now been leaked. It appears to be considerably thinner compared to the battery size of the iPhone 17 Pro that recently surfaced online. The slimness also suggests a lowered capacity for the thin iPhone. Previous leaks have also shed some light on the probable colour options of the iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 Air Battery Specifications (Expected)

An image of a battery believed to belong to the iPhone 17 Air has been shared by user Lanzuk in a Naver blog post. The leaked photo shows an L-shaped battery encased in a steel shell. Compared to the leaked iPhone 17 Pro battery, the iPhone 17 Air's cell appears significantly thinner, reportedly measuring just 2.49mm in thickness, according to the post.

Notably, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be 5.5mm thin. A slim battery indicates it will have a considerably lower capacity compared to the iPhone 16 Plus. The handset has also been tipped to feature a 2,800mAh battery. If true, this will be a considerably smaller battery than the 4,674mAh cell that is packed in the iPhone 16 Plus.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be powered by an A19 chipset. The smartphone will likely be offered in Black, Light Blue, Light Gold, and White colourways. It may sport a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the handset may get a 48-megapixel single rear camera and a 24-megapixel selfie shooter.

The purported iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus variant later this year. The iPhone 17 Air could weigh 145g and can cost around $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,09,500), as per recent reports. The iPhone 16 Plus model measures 7.80mm in thickness and weighs 199g.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
