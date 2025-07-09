Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17 Air Dummy Unit Surfaces in Hands-on Video, Showcasing Thin Design

iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a single rear camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 July 2025 11:17 IST
iPhone 17 Air Dummy Unit Surfaces in Hands-on Video, Showcasing Thin Design

Photo Credit: X/ @MajinBuOfficial

iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature a 6.6-inch display

Highlights
  • Leaks surrounding the iPhone 17 Air have been quite frequent recently
  • A hands-on video showcasing iPhone 17 Air dummy unit has surfaced online
  • It is expected to pack a 2,800mAh battery
Advertisement

iPhone 17 Air (or Slim) is expected to be announced in September alongside the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. Apple has yet to announce an official launch date for the new lineup, but leaks and rumours surrounding the iPhone 17 Air have been circulating in the market for quite some time. Most recently, a new hands-on video has surfaced on the Web showing off an alleged dummy unit for the iPhone 17 Air. The video gives us a detailed look at the design of the slim phone.

iPhone 17 Air Leak Shows Off Design Tweaks

Tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) posted a video on X depicting an alleged dummy model of the iPhone 17 Air. The video shows the handset in a black finish with a slim build. It appears considerably thinner than the current iPhone 16 models and has an elongated pill-shaped camera module covering the entire width of the phone.

A single rear camera sensor is seen placed at the left end of the camera module, while the LED flash is arranged on the right. The video closely matches earlier design leaks related to the iPhone 17 Air.

This newly leaked hands-on video doesn't reveal any specifications of the iPhone 17 Air. However, previous leaks have claimed that the phone will have a 5.5mm thick build and weigh about 145 grams. Apple is expected to pack a 2,800mAh battery and a single 48-megapixel rear camera sensor on the phone.

iPhone 17 Air is tipped to be priced around $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,09,500). It could feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to run on an A18 or A19 chipset with 8GB of RAM. The phone is said to feature a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Apple is expected to launch the phone in new green and purple colourways. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Air Specifications, iPhone, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Pad Lite Launched With 11-Inch Display, 9,340mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Air Dummy Unit Surfaces in Hands-on Video, Showcasing Thin Design
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 Gets a New Variant With a Colour Changing Rear Panel
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro's Amazon Prime Day 2025 Offer Revealed
  3. OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Launched in India at These Prices
  4. AI+ Pulse, AI+ Nova 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Review
  6. Google Pixel Phones Receiving Monthly Software Update for July 2025
  7. OnePlus Nord 5 Review
  8. WhatsApp's AI-Powered Chat Wallpaper Feature Is Coming to iOS
  9. OnePlus Buds 4 With Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Ai+ Wearbuds Smartwatch Launched in India With Built-In TWS Earbuds
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Air Dummy Unit Surfaces in Hands-on Video, Showcasing Thin Design
  2. OnePlus Pad Lite Launched With 11-Inch Display, 9,340mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  3. Gmail Announces Manage Subscriptions View for Decluttering Inbox on Android, iOS and Web
  4. Google Pixel Phones Receiving Android 16-Based Monthly Software Update for July 2025: What’s New
  5. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event Today: Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Launch Expected, How to Watch Livestream
  6. Vivo V60 Reportedly Listed on SIRIM and TUV Websites, Could Launch Soon
  7. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: iQOO 13, iQOO Neo 10R, iQOO Z10x and More to Go on Sale at Discounted Prices
  8. Swiggy Instamart Teams Up With Jio for Instant Delivery of JioBharat V4 and JioPhone Prima 2
  9. Apple Maps in iOS 26 Beta Version Come With An Upgraded Search Feature: Report
  10. WhatsApp Rolls Out AI-Powered Chat Wallpaper Feature; Threaded Message Replies Spotted in Development
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »