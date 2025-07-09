iPhone 17 Air (or Slim) is expected to be announced in September alongside the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. Apple has yet to announce an official launch date for the new lineup, but leaks and rumours surrounding the iPhone 17 Air have been circulating in the market for quite some time. Most recently, a new hands-on video has surfaced on the Web showing off an alleged dummy unit for the iPhone 17 Air. The video gives us a detailed look at the design of the slim phone.

iPhone 17 Air Leak Shows Off Design Tweaks

Tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) posted a video on X depicting an alleged dummy model of the iPhone 17 Air. The video shows the handset in a black finish with a slim build. It appears considerably thinner than the current iPhone 16 models and has an elongated pill-shaped camera module covering the entire width of the phone.

iPhone 17 Air Black looks so good pic.twitter.com/ovOTNUKEg6 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) July 8, 2025

A single rear camera sensor is seen placed at the left end of the camera module, while the LED flash is arranged on the right. The video closely matches earlier design leaks related to the iPhone 17 Air.

This newly leaked hands-on video doesn't reveal any specifications of the iPhone 17 Air. However, previous leaks have claimed that the phone will have a 5.5mm thick build and weigh about 145 grams. Apple is expected to pack a 2,800mAh battery and a single 48-megapixel rear camera sensor on the phone.

iPhone 17 Air is tipped to be priced around $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,09,500). It could feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to run on an A18 or A19 chipset with 8GB of RAM. The phone is said to feature a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Apple is expected to launch the phone in new green and purple colourways.