Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 18 Series Launch Date Reportedly Surfaces as IDC Predicts Major Price Increase

Gurman says September 8 could be the most likely date for the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 June 2026 10:03 IST
iPhone 18 Series Launch Date Reportedly Surfaces as IDC Predicts Major Price Increase

Apple launched the iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple's launch event may take place on September 8 or 9
  • iPhone 18 Pro models could see price hikes of up to $200
  • Rising production costs may drive up iPhone prices
Advertisement

The iPhone 18 series is expected to be launched in September. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to announce a launch date for its next-generation flagship smartphones, a seasoned journalist believes they could debut in the second week of September. Apple's 2026 iPhone lineup is rumoured to include the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first foldable iPhone, widely known as the iPhone Ultra. Separately, a new prediction from a market research firm suggests the upcoming Pro models could become significantly more expensive than their predecessors, in line with Apple's recent price hikes.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Ultra Launch Timeline

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple's iPhone launch events typically take place on the first Tuesday or Wednesday in September, following the Labor Day holiday in the US. The journalist believes this schedule provides the tech giant with sufficient time to begin sales by mid-September, recognise revenue before the end of the quarter, and stock retail channels ahead of the holiday shopping season.

VoltIphone 18 Pro Discussion
Explore More...

Per Gurman, September 8 could be the most likely date for the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, alongside the iPhone Ultra. This year, Labor Day will be held on September 7 in the US, which means September 9 could also be a probable option for the launch event. Doing so would reporetdly provide an additional travel day before the showcase.

Apple, notably, followed a similar timeline in 2025 when it launched the iPhone 17 series on September 9.

iPhone 18 Series Price Tipped

Alongside the launch date, speculation about the anticipated pricing of the iPhone 18 lineup continues. In recent weeks, CEO Tim Cook acknowledged that Apple has been attempting to shield customers from rising component costs, but it wasn't feasible to absorb those increases in the future. Subsequently, the company revised prices of its devices across categories, including Mac computers, MacBook, iPad, Apple TV, and HomePod. Apple, however, has yet to increase the prices of iPhones in India or the global markets.

Market research firm IDC has now issued a fresh prediction regarding the pricing of Apple's iPhone 18 lineup (via MacRumors). The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to receive price hikes of up to $200 (roughly Rs. 18,800) over the current models.

If the forecast turns out to be accurate, then the iPhone 18 Pro may start between $1,249 (roughly Rs. 1.18 lakh) and $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1.23 lakh), while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may be priced between $1,349 (roughly Rs. 1.28 lakh) and $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1.32 lakh). As per the research firm, Apple's first foldable iPhone could have a starting price of around $2,500 (roughly Rs. 2.36 lakh), while higher storage variants could reportedly cost as much as $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.83 lakh).

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal examined how similar component price increases could affect future iPhone pricing. Citing estimates from TechInsights, the publication reported that DRAM costs for a base iPhone 18 Pro could rise from approximately $39 (roughly Rs. 3,700) to $145 (roughly Rs. 13,700), while storage costs could increase from around $13 (roughly Rs. 1,200) to $51 (roughly Rs. 4,800).

These increases, coupled with higher manufacturing and component costs, could push the production cost of the base iPhone 18 Pro up by nearly 25 percent compared to the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple may reportedly increase the handset's starting price from $1,099 (roughly Rs. 1.04 lakh) to approximately $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1.23 lakh) to offset these expenses.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro Launch, iPhone Ultra, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone 18, iPhone 18e to Feature 9GB of RAM to Better Handle Apple Intelligence: Kuo

Related Stories

iPhone 18 Series Launch Date Reportedly Surfaces as IDC Predicts Major Price Increase
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Bravia 9 II, Bravia 7 II 4K RGB LED TVs Launched in India: See Price
  2. Moto Pad 70 Pro With a 10,200mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Arrives With a 6,000mAh Battery: See Price in India
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2026 Deals Revealed Ahead of Sale
  5. These iPhone Models Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Now Lets You Reserve Your Username Before the Much-Anticipated Feature Goes Live
  2. Huawei Mate 90 Series Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak; Mate XT 2 May Arrive Separately
  3. Xiaomi, Apple, Google Reportedly Join Hands to Advance Qi 50W Wireless Charging Standard
  4. Loopring Shuts Down Decentralised Exchange, Halts Trading Operations
  5. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Has Sold 6 Million Copies, Warhorse Studios Confirms
  6. Sony Bravia 9 II, Bravia 7 II 4K RGB LED TVs Launched in India With XR Processor: Price, Features
  7. Nothing Phone 4b Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon Processor A Week Ahead of Debut
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped to Support Fast Charging, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Might Arrive With a Larger Battery
  9. iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 Display Specifications Leaked; iPhone 19 Pro Said to Enter Testing
  10. Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »