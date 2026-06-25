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iPhone 18 Series Price Hike Said to Be Lower Than Previous Predictions, Despite Increasing Memory Costs

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently told The Wall Street Journal that price hikes are inevitable.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2026 14:28 IST
iPhone 18 Series Price Hike Said to Be Lower Than Previous Predictions, Despite Increasing Memory Costs

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 18 Pro might succeed the iPhone 17 Pro (pictured)

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Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to launch in September
  • Apple could unveil the standard iPhone 18 in 2027
  • Apple has yet to confirm the launch of the new iPhone models
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Apple CEO Tim Cook, in a recent conversation with a publication, said that future price hikes are inevitable, hinting that the next-generation iPhone models and other Apple devices could cost significantly more. The company executive cited the ongoing shortage of memory and storage components, resulting in the price hike of key smartphone components, like DRAM and NAND sticks. Recently, a report highlighted that Apple might launch the iPhone 18 Pro at a significantly higher price than its predecessor. However, fresh estimates point to a relatively smaller delta between the iPhone 17 series and iPhone 18 series launch prices.

iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Get $50 Price Hike 

Citing a JP Morgan analyst report, Creative Strategies' Max Weinbach claims that Apple might launch the iPhone 18 series with a lower than previously anticipated price hike. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to raise the price of the lineup by $50 (about Rs. 4,800). The company reportedly plans to offset the increased manufacturing costs by equipping the iPhone 18 lineup with its proprietary Apple C series modems, instead of the Qualcomm modems found on the iPhone 17 Pro models.

For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max were launched in India in September 2025 at starting prices of Rs. 1,34,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Apple might unveil the iPhone 18 Pro at a $200 (about Rs. 19,000) premium, compared to the iPhone 17 Pro, taking the handset's expected launch price to $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,23,000).

The cost to manufacture one unit of iPhone 18 Pro will reportedly rise to $726 (about Rs. 68,000), increasing from $582 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for the iPhone 17 Pro. Much of this increase could be because of the rising cost of memory and storage components. However, these estimated figures were reported assuming that Apple's profit margin on each unit will remain unchanged.

While the company has yet to confirm the launch of the iPhone 18 series, Apple's CEO, in a recent conversation with The Wall Street Journal, reportedly said that price hikes are “unavoidable”, hinting that the next-generation iPhone models could arrive with a higher price tag. The company will no longer be able to absorb the rising manufacturing costs in the future, the report added.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone 18 Series, Apple, iPhone 18 Series Price, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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