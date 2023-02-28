Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Supplier Foxlink Unlikely to Resume India Operations for 2 Months After Fire Incident

Apple Supplier Foxlink Unlikely to Resume India Operations for 2 Months After Fire Incident

The facility in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, where Foxlink makes charging cables for iPhones, was engulfed in a massive fire on Monday.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 February 2023 17:24 IST
Apple Supplier Foxlink Unlikely to Resume India Operations for 2 Months After Fire Incident

Apple has a total of 11 suppliers in India currently

Highlights
  • Foxlink's plant in Andhra Pradesh was affected in a massive fire
  • The plant makes charging cables for iPhones
  • Foxconn was also impacted in 2021 due to food poisoning among workers

Apple supplier Foxlink's factory in southern India is unlikely to resume full operations for two months after a fire incident, raising concerns of supply chain disruptions for the iPhone maker, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Tuesday.

The facility in the Chittoor district of India's Andhra Pradesh state, where Foxlink makes charging cables for iPhone models, was engulfed in a massive fire on Monday that led part of the building to collapse to the ground. There were no casualties.

The source with direct knowledge said that Foxlink operates a total of 10 assembly lines in two separate facilities at the plant in Andhra, of which four were completely damaged and unlikely to resume operations for two months.

Production at the remaining six assembly lines is expected to resume later this week. Even though they were unaffected by the fire incident, they cannot be operated currently due to damage to IT servers.

A second source familiar with the developments said that Foxlink was a key supplier for Apple in India, and "there could be potential supply chain disruptions for iPhones made in India or shipped from India".

Apple and Foxlink did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The cause of the incident is still being investigated, the first source added.

The incident is the latest problem to hit Apple suppliers in India, from where it is increasingly ramping up manufacturing and exports. Apple has 11 suppliers in the country.

Production was hit at a facility of Apple contract manufacturer Foxconn in 2021 due to food poisoning among workers, and a Wistron India plant was in 2020 hit by worker unrest over non-payment of wages.

Impact on business

Reuters visited the Foxlink site on Tuesday where a part of the building was completely charred and where residue smoke was still coming out from some parts.

Many workers gathered outside the facility, with some anxious about the status of their contract jobs. They told Reuters the fire broke out during lunch break on Monday, and some air conditioners exploded as fire spread.

"The fire became uncontrollable," one worker said, declining to be named.

Foxlink management is currently reviewing the situation and expects to have a clearer picture of the impact on the business over the next two days, the first source added.

A police official told Reuters on Monday there was an estimated loss of $12 million at the factory. Employees said the Foxlink factory makes charging cables used in iPhones, but it was not immediately clear if Apple has other suppliers for the cables in India.

Cupertino, California-based Apple has bet big on India since it began assembling iPhones in the country in 2017 via Wistron and later with Foxconn, in line with the Indian government's push for local manufacturing.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Apple, Foxlink, India, iPhone
iPhone SE 4 With In-House 4nm 5G Chip, Bigger OLED Display Back in Development: Ming-Chi Kuo
Featured video of the day
Panasonic LUMIX S5 II First Impressions: A Worthy Contender?

Related Stories

Apple Supplier Foxlink Unlikely to Resume India Operations for 2 Months After Fire Incident
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 2V Confirmed to Launch on This Date; Colour Options Teased
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Renders Hint at a Buttonless Design
  3. iPhone SE 4 to Get In-House 4nm 5G Chip, Bigger OLED Display: Report
  4. Xiaomi 13 Pro to Go on Sale in India At This Price: Details
  5. Google Is Rolling Out These New Features to Android, Wear OS: All Details
  6. Motorola Rizr Concept With Rollable Display Spotted at MWC 2023: Report
  7. Nokia G22 With Easy Repairability Features Launched at This Price
  8. Nokia Is Changing Its Logo and Branding for the First Time in 60 Years
  9. MIUI 14 Launched in India for These Xiaomi, Redmi Devices
  10. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Smartwatch Launched at MWC 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Supplier Foxlink Unlikely to Resume India Operations for 2 Months After Fire Incident
  2. iPhone SE 4 With In-House 4nm 5G Chip, Bigger OLED Display Back in Development: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. 20 Percent Americans Own Crypto Owing to ‘Frustrating’ Financial Inequality: Study
  4. OnePlus Ace 2V Confirmed to Launch on March 7; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
  5. Xiaomi 13 Pro India Price Set At Rs. 79,999, to Be Available For Early Sale Starting March 6
  6. Beyond Good and Evil 2 Hits Another Development Setback as Studio Head Departs: Report
  7. Redmi Confirms 300W Immortal Second Charger, Claims to Fully Charge Device in 5 Minutes
  8. Binance USD Stablecoin to Be Delisted From Coinbase, Trading to Halt Starting March 13: All Details
  9. MWC 2023: Google Introduces New Features for Android and Wear OS, Brings Google Keep Widget, New Shortcuts
  10. Technology Will Help India Become Developed Nation by 2047; 5G, AI Will Transform Sectors: PM Modi
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.