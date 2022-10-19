Technology News
iPhone 14 Plus Production Said to Be Cut by Apple as Company Re-Evaluates Demand: All Details

iPhone 14 Plus is part of a new lineup announced on September 7 positioned as a cheaper alternative to its more expensive iPhone Pro models.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Input From Reuters |  Updated: 19 October 2022 14:31 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The move comes at a time when the global smartphone market has been softening

Apple is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments as it re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company's supply chain.

The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, according to the report.

The move comes at a time when the global smartphone market has been softening, shrinking 9 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, according to estimates from data research firm Canalys, which expects weak demand over the next six to nine months.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The iPhone 14 Plus, part of a new lineup announced on September 7, is positioned as a cheaper alternative to its more expensive iPhone Pro models and started being shipped to customers on October 7. The iPhone 14 series comprises four models — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are the smaller models, the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the ones aimed at those who prefer larger screens.

The series also includes the first iPhone Pro handsets that feature a redesign on the front since the debut of the iPhone X. Apple's famous notch has been replaced by a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout that has the front camera and sophisticated Face ID technology.

Last month, Apple dropped its plan to increase production of the new iPhone models as an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to a Bloomberg News report.

