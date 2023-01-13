Technology News

iQoo 11 5G Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

iQoo 11 5G price in India starts at Rs. 59,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 13 January 2023 07:00 IST
iQoo 11 5G Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 11 5G features a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • iQoo 11 5G carries triple rear cameras
  • The handset supports 120W fast charging
  • Customers can purchase iQoo 11 5G in Alpha and Legend shades

iQoo 11 5G is now on sale in India exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The new iQoo smartphone powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will be available for all buyers starting Friday, January 13 at 12pm IST. The handset launched earlier this week in two colour options. The iQoo 11 5G features a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display and has triple rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The FlashCharge fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 25 minutes.

iQoo 11 5G price in India, launch offers

The price of iQoo 11 5G has been set at Rs. 59,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 64,999 for the top end 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The handset can be purchased in Alpha and Legend colour options. As mentioned, it is currently up for purchase in India via Amazon for Prime members. The handset will be available for all through iQoo e-store and Amazon from January 13 at 12pm IST.

Sale offers on the iQoo 11 5G include an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 for customers purchasing the handset via HDFC and ICICI bank cards or EMI transactions. The e-commerce website is offering an additional coupon discount of Rs. 1,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,000. The no-cost EMIs start at Rs. 1,373 and there are exchange discounts capped at Rs. 25,000.

iQoo 11 5G specifications

The iQoo 11 5G runs on Android 13-based Funtouch 13 and features a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with 1,800 nits of peak brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a V2 chip. With RAM 3.0 feature, available memory can be expanded further by 8GB for improved performance.

On the rear, the iQoo 11 5G has a triple camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 main sensor with OIS support. The camera unit also includes a 13-megapixel telephoto/ portrait sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Connectivity options on the iQoo 11 5G include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, USB Type-C port, GPS, OTG, and NFC. Sensors onboard are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, gyroscope, and infrared sensor. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The iQoo 11 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge support. This fast-changing technology is said to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in little as 25 minutes. It measures 165x77x9mm and weighs 205 grams.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 11 5G, iQoo 11 5G Price in India, iQoo 11 5G Specifications, iQoo 11 5G Sale Offers, iQoo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Dates Announced: Deals and Offers Teased
Apple working on New AirPods Max, AirPods Lite Worth $99: Ming-Chi Kuo
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: Lenovo Tab Extreme, Smart Paper, and More Unveiled

Related Stories

iQoo 11 5G Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tata Unveils 12 New Cars Including 5 Electric Models at Auto Expo 2023
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Announced; Discounts on Smartphones, TVs, More
  3. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Tipped to Be in the Works, Specifications Leaked
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Design Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 1 Launch
  5. Samsung Open Pre-Reservation Orders for Galaxy S23 Series for Rs. 1,999
  6. Dizo Watch D Pro, Watch D Ultra Launched in India: All Details
  7. Vivo X90 Series May Launch Globally Without Vivo X90 Pro+ On This Date
  8. Hyundai Ioniq5 Electric SUV Launched at Auto Expo 2023
  9. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  10. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 11 5G Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  2. Astronomers Discover Milky Way Galaxy's Most-Distant Stars
  3. Six YouTube Channels Exposed for Spreading False Information, PIB Tweets
  4. Crypto Crime Hits Record $20 Billion in 2022: Chainalysis Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Come With an S-Pen Slot, New Processor Based on 4nm Process Node: Report
  6. Poco X5 Pro 5G Appears on BIS, NBTC and EEC Listing Ahead of Rumoured India Launch: Report
  7. Apple working on New AirPods Max, AirPods Lite Worth $99: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Dates Announced: Deals and Offers Teased
  9. Vivo X90 Series Claims to Bring the First AI Airport Mode: Report
  10. Google Maps, Assistant Could Arrive in Porsche Cockpits as Carmaker Considers Software Integration
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.