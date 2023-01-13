iQoo 11 5G is now on sale in India exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The new iQoo smartphone powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will be available for all buyers starting Friday, January 13 at 12pm IST. The handset launched earlier this week in two colour options. The iQoo 11 5G features a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display and has triple rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The FlashCharge fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 25 minutes.

iQoo 11 5G price in India, launch offers

The price of iQoo 11 5G has been set at Rs. 59,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 64,999 for the top end 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The handset can be purchased in Alpha and Legend colour options. As mentioned, it is currently up for purchase in India via Amazon for Prime members. The handset will be available for all through iQoo e-store and Amazon from January 13 at 12pm IST.

Sale offers on the iQoo 11 5G include an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 for customers purchasing the handset via HDFC and ICICI bank cards or EMI transactions. The e-commerce website is offering an additional coupon discount of Rs. 1,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,000. The no-cost EMIs start at Rs. 1,373 and there are exchange discounts capped at Rs. 25,000.

iQoo 11 5G specifications

The iQoo 11 5G runs on Android 13-based Funtouch 13 and features a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with 1,800 nits of peak brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a V2 chip. With RAM 3.0 feature, available memory can be expanded further by 8GB for improved performance.

On the rear, the iQoo 11 5G has a triple camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 main sensor with OIS support. The camera unit also includes a 13-megapixel telephoto/ portrait sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Connectivity options on the iQoo 11 5G include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, USB Type-C port, GPS, OTG, and NFC. Sensors onboard are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, gyroscope, and infrared sensor. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The iQoo 11 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge support. This fast-changing technology is said to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in little as 25 minutes. It measures 165x77x9mm and weighs 205 grams.

