iQOO 15 is scheduled to launch in China next month. The specifications of the upcoming handset have been leaking online over the past few weeks, hinting at what it might offer. Now, the company has shared images of the upcoming handset, revealing its rear design and two new colourways. This comes after the iQOO 15 pre-orders opened for interested customers in China. Additionally, a tipster has revealed some specifications of the smartphone.

iQOO 15 Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, iQOO, the Vivo sub-brand, shared two images of its upcoming flagship, the iQOO 15. The phone is shown with a triple rear camera setup, coupled with an LED flash, housed inside a squircle camera module. One of the three camera lenses would be a telephoto sensor, which will offer up to 100x digital zoom capabilities.

A power button and volume control buttons appear on the right side, where two antenna bands also appear. The iQOO 15 will also feature a metallic frame and a marble-like back panel, the images suggest. Additionally, the company has announced (translated from Chinese) that the phone will be offered in two new colourways, one of which will be dubbed “Lingyun”. While one of the images shows the handset with a red shade on the back, the other appears in silver.

Meanwhile, tipster Sanju Choudhary shared a few specifications of the iQOO 15 via a post on X (formerly Twitter). He said that the phone will sport a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and an anti-reflective coating. It is rumoured to be powered by a soon-to-launch Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with a “gaming chip”. It is said to come equipped with an LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

The iQOO 15 could pack a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging support. It is also said to feature wireless charging support. On the back, it might carry a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch primary camera, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. The phone might also feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for unlocking. The company might also equip the handset with an RGB light strip. It is rumoured to be IP68 or IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.

Recently, the iQOO 15 became available for pre-ordering in China, while the company also confirming that the phone will debut in the country in October.