Vivo is set to bring an updated Origin OS to users in China. Currently, most Vivo and iQOO phones run on Origin OS 5, which is based on Android 15. The Android 16-based Origin OS 6 will be introduced next month. The upcoming Vivo X300 series handsets will likely be the first phones to run on Origin OS 6 out of the box. A tipster has now claimed that the company could introduce the Origin OS interface in India to replace the Funtouch OS interface.

Vivo, iQOO Smartphones Likely to Switch to Origin OS in India

According to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), Vivo and iQOO smartphones in India will soon get the Origin OS interface. Although the tipster claims this is "confirmed" news, it is best to take this information with a pinch of salt till we hear something more official.

Notably, the Vivo and iQOO smartphones in India currently run on the Funtouch OS interface. If the tip proves accurate, Vivo is expected to gradually phase out Funtouch OS in India, replacing it with Origin OS to give users the same unified experience as those in China.

However, this is not the first time that there has been online chatter about the arrival of Origin OS in India. A few weeks back, a Reddit user on the r/Vivo thread, claiming to be a Vivo India employee, suggested that Origin OS 6, based on Android 16, will roll out in India. The user did not hint at a specific timeline. It may start with higher-end models and eventually come to mid-range and entry-level handsets.

Meanwhile, Vivo has confirmed that the Android 16-based Origin OS 6 will be unveiled in China on October 10. The Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro may be the first smartphones to launch with the Android 16-backed version.