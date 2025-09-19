Technology News
English Edition

Vivo, iQOO Smartphones Likely to Switch to Origin OS in India, Replacing Funtouch OS

The upcoming Origin OS 6 will be based on Android 16.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 September 2025 18:43 IST
Vivo, iQOO Smartphones Likely to Switch to Origin OS in India, Replacing Funtouch OS

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo will unveil the Origin OS 6 in China on October 10

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The exact launch timeline of Origin OS in India is not yet known
  • It could launch first on flagships in India before wider rollout
  • Vivo is expected to gradually phase out Funtouch OS in India
Advertisement

Vivo is set to bring an updated Origin OS to users in China. Currently, most Vivo and iQOO phones run on Origin OS 5, which is based on Android 15. The Android 16-based Origin OS 6 will be introduced next month. The upcoming Vivo X300 series handsets will likely be the first phones to run on Origin OS 6 out of the box. A tipster has now claimed that the company could introduce the Origin OS interface in India to replace the Funtouch OS interface.

Vivo, iQOO Smartphones Likely to Switch to Origin OS in India

According to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), Vivo and iQOO smartphones in India will soon get the Origin OS interface. Although the tipster claims this is "confirmed" news, it is best to take this information with a pinch of salt till we hear something more official. 

Notably, the Vivo and iQOO smartphones in India currently run on the Funtouch OS interface. If the tip proves accurate, Vivo is expected to gradually phase out Funtouch OS in India, replacing it with Origin OS to give users the same unified experience as those in China.

However, this is not the first time that there has been online chatter about the arrival of Origin OS in India. A few weeks back, a Reddit user on the r/Vivo thread, claiming to be a Vivo India employee, suggested that Origin OS 6, based on Android 16, will roll out in India. The user did not hint at a specific timeline. It may start with higher-end models and eventually come to mid-range and entry-level handsets.

Meanwhile, Vivo has confirmed that the Android 16-based Origin OS 6 will be unveiled in China on October 10. The Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro may be the first smartphones to launch with the Android 16-backed version.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Origin OS, Origin OS 6, Android 16, Funtouch OS 16, Vivo, iQOO, Origin OS in India
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 18 Pro Models Tipped to Retain iPhone 17 Pro Design, Could Feature Transparent Back

Related Stories

Vivo, iQOO Smartphones Likely to Switch to Origin OS in India, Replacing Funtouch OS
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Mahavatar Narsimha, The Bads of Bollywood, and More
  2. Biggest Offers on Smartphones During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  3. Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Logitech, Dell, HP, and More PC Accessories
  4. Vivo, iQOO Smartphones Likely to Switch to Origin OS in India
  5. Google Rolls Out Gemini in Chrome to Introduce These New AI Features
  6. Redmi 15C 5G Launched With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery
  7. Xiaomi 17 Series Pre-Orders Start in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Sale 2025: Mac Mini (2024) Price Drops to an All-Time Low in India
  2. Xiaomi 17 Series Tipped to Launch on September 30
  3. Vivo, iQOO Smartphones Likely to Switch to Origin OS in India, Replacing Funtouch OS
  4. iPhone 18 Pro Models Tipped to Retain iPhone 17 Pro Design, Could Feature Transparent Back
  5. Tencent Says Sony 'Monopolising' Genre Conventions, Seeks Dismissal of Light of Motiram Lawsuit
  6. Samsung Galaxy A17 4G Launched With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  7. Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches and More
  8. Bitcoin Stabilises Near $116,900 as Altcoins Push Higher
  9. Mahavatar Narsimha Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Animated Mythological Drama
  10. Nintendo Switch Online Adds First Third-Party Game Boy Advance Titles from Namco This September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »