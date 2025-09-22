Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs 20,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Sale will begin on September 23 for all users.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 September 2025 12:50 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs 20,000

Photo Credit: iQOO

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is listed for Rs. 13,999

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is currently live in India
  • Shoppers will get additional bank offers and exchange discounts
  • Interested buyers can avail of EMI options
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 kicked off on Monday for Prime members in in India. The annual festival-themed sale that brings price cuts on a wide range of smartphones will be available to all shoppers at midnight on September 23. If you are looking to buy a new handset priced below Rs. 20,000, the ongoing sale has a variety of options from brands like Samsung, iQOO, OnePlus, Realme and OnePlus. Shoppers can exchange their older smartphones for additional discounts during the sale. The e-commerce website has joined hands with SBI Cards to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards.

Different smartphones, including the OnePlus Nord CE 4, iQOO Z10R 5G, and Redmi 15 5G, are listed with price cuts during this year's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G is available for Rs. 16,499, instead of Rs. 20,999. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is listed for Rs. 13,999, down from the original price of Rs. 22,999.

Shoppers with SBI cards can get an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards. Also, interested buyers can avail of exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts. Amazon Pay users are also eligible for special discounts. Further, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can get up to five percent discount on transactions. 

Here we've listed some of the best deals on the best smartphones under Rs. 20,000. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Smartphones Priced Under Rs. 20,000

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
iQOO Z10R 5G Rs. 23,499 Rs. 17,499 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Rs. 20,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Rs. 23,999 Rs. 16,499 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 18,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Rs. 22,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Redmi Note 14 5G Rs. 21,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z10 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
Redmi 15 5G Rs. 16,999 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 120Hz SuperAMOLED panel
  • Smooth software operation
  • 6 years of software updates
  • Runs cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Average daylight and poor low-light cameras
  • Design is a smudge magnet
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life barely lasts a day
  • No charger in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Bad
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design with IP54 certification
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life with fast charging
  • IR Blaster
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Poor video recording
  • No dedicated macro camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Xiaomi 17 Design, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch on September 25
Microsoft Raises Prices of Xbox Series S/X Consoles in the US Again

Comment
