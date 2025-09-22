Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 kicked off on Monday for Prime members in in India. The annual festival-themed sale that brings price cuts on a wide range of smartphones will be available to all shoppers at midnight on September 23. If you are looking to buy a new handset priced below Rs. 20,000, the ongoing sale has a variety of options from brands like Samsung, iQOO, OnePlus, Realme and OnePlus. Shoppers can exchange their older smartphones for additional discounts during the sale. The e-commerce website has joined hands with SBI Cards to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards.

Different smartphones, including the OnePlus Nord CE 4, iQOO Z10R 5G, and Redmi 15 5G, are listed with price cuts during this year's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G is available for Rs. 16,499, instead of Rs. 20,999. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is listed for Rs. 13,999, down from the original price of Rs. 22,999.

Shoppers with SBI cards can get an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards. Also, interested buyers can avail of exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts. Amazon Pay users are also eligible for special discounts. Further, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can get up to five percent discount on transactions.

Here we've listed some of the best deals on the best smartphones under Rs. 20,000.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Smartphones Priced Under Rs. 20,000

