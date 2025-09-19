iQOO 15 is expected to go official in China next month. Ahead of its anticipated debut, pre-reservations for the smartphone have commenced. Further, the company has officially teased the design of its upcoming handset. It will feature a large circular camera island at the back, housing all the sensors. The camera ring appears to be illuminated with RGB lights for improved aesthetics, joining the recently leaked colour-changing panel.

iQOO 15 Design Teased

In a Weibo post, the China-based OEM teased the design of the iQOO 15. The handset appears to have a camera deco aligned to the upper-left corner of the rear panel. It is designed in such a way as to present an appearance of a floating spaceship on the glass back cover. We can also see the right side of the handset's frame and a single button with chiselled edges.

The large circular camera island is surrounded by RGB lights, which may illuminate during certain instances. We can expect more details about the handset to become official closer to its launch.

According to a tipster, the iQOO 15 will feature a right-angle metal middle frame. It will have a hidden RGB light at the back, along with a thick camera island. The latter is said to be due to the inclusion of an upgraded 50-megapixel 3X periscope telephoto camera.

This builds upon a previous leak that suggested the presence of a colour-changing rear panel on the iQOO 15. It allegedly shifts from a grey to a pink hue, based on the viewing angle.

Meanwhile, a handset with the model number V2505A was also recently spotted on a benchmarking platform. It is believed to be the iQOO 15, running on Android 15 with 12GB of RAM. In Geekbench's single and multi-core tests, the upcoming registered 2,360 and 7,285 points, respectively.

Surprisingly, these numbers are lower than the Geekbench scores of its predecessor, the iQOO 13. In Gadgets 360's tests, the handset scored 3,063 and 9,636 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

iQOO 15 is likely to go official in the second half of October, accompanied by a Pro or an Ultra sibling.