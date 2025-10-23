Technology News
iQOO 15 Microsite Confirms Availability on Amazon, India Launch Timeline

iQOO 15 was launched in China on October 20 and is available in the country in four colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 October 2025 10:42 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 sports 32-megapixel front-facing camera

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 sports a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display
  • iQOO 15 carries a triple rear camera unit
  • The phone is offered in four colourways in China
iQOO 15 was unveiled in China on October 20, and the handset will make its way to other markets soon. A dedicated microsite for the iQOO 15 is now visible on an e-commerce platform in India. It also reiterates that the phone will launch in India in November with the Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, too. While iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya previously teased a November launch timeline, the company has yet to reveal when it will be introduced in the country.

iQOO 15 to Launch in India in November

The dedicated microsite for the iQOO 15 is now live on Amazon, confirming that the handset will launch in India in November. This comes days after the flagship phone made its debut in China on October 20. The microsite also revealed that the new iQOO 15 will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The phone will run OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16, replacing the Funtouch OS 15 in the country.

Other details about the iQOO 15, like its price in India, storage configurations, colour options, and the exact launch date, are yet to be revealed by the Vivo sub-brand. In China, the iQOO 15 price starts at CNY 4,199 (about Rs. 52,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The handset is offered in Legendary Edition, Track Edition, Lingyun, and Wilderness (translated from Chinese) colourways.

To recap, the Chinese version of the iQOO 15 sports a 6.85-inch 2K (1,440×3,168 pixels) Samsung M14 AMOLED display with 130Hz screen sampling rate, up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours, and 508 ppi pixel density. The handset boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 94.37 percent.

Powering the iQOO 15 is a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU and a proprietary Q3 gaming chip. It features up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the iQOO 15 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) main shooter. It also features a 50-megapixel (f/2.65) periscope camera and a 50-megapixel (f/2.05) wide-angle camera. On the front, it carries a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera. Moreover, the iQOO 15 packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO 15, iQOO 15 India launch, iQOO 15 specifications, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Redmi K90 Pro Max Champion Edition Teased in Partnership With Lamborghini Squadra Corse

