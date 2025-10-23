iQOO 15 was unveiled in China on October 20, and the handset will make its way to other markets soon. A dedicated microsite for the iQOO 15 is now visible on an e-commerce platform in India. It also reiterates that the phone will launch in India in November with the Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, too. While iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya previously teased a November launch timeline, the company has yet to reveal when it will be introduced in the country.

iQOO 15 to Launch in India in November

The dedicated microsite for the iQOO 15 is now live on Amazon, confirming that the handset will launch in India in November. This comes days after the flagship phone made its debut in China on October 20. The microsite also revealed that the new iQOO 15 will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The phone will run OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16, replacing the Funtouch OS 15 in the country.

Other details about the iQOO 15, like its price in India, storage configurations, colour options, and the exact launch date, are yet to be revealed by the Vivo sub-brand. In China, the iQOO 15 price starts at CNY 4,199 (about Rs. 52,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The handset is offered in Legendary Edition, Track Edition, Lingyun, and Wilderness (translated from Chinese) colourways.

To recap, the Chinese version of the iQOO 15 sports a 6.85-inch 2K (1,440×3,168 pixels) Samsung M14 AMOLED display with 130Hz screen sampling rate, up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours, and 508 ppi pixel density. The handset boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 94.37 percent.

Powering the iQOO 15 is a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU and a proprietary Q3 gaming chip. It features up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the iQOO 15 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) main shooter. It also features a 50-megapixel (f/2.65) periscope camera and a 50-megapixel (f/2.05) wide-angle camera. On the front, it carries a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera. Moreover, the iQOO 15 packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support.

