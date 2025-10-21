Technology News
iQOO 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Three 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications

iQOO 15 will go on sale in China on October 31, and the handset is available in five colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 October 2025 11:41 IST
iQOO 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Three 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 sports 32-megapixel front-facing camera

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 supports 40W wireless charging
  • iQOO 15 sports a 6.85-inch AMOLED display
  • The phone is offered in five storage options
iQOO 15 was launched by the Vivo sub-brand on Monday with the flagship Snapdragon chipset. It is offered in four colourways and five storage configurations via the company's online store. Additionally, the company has also unveiled the iQOO 15 Honor of Kings 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition variant in blue, which is equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It sports a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh. The special edition will go on sale on a later date in China.

iQOO 15 Price, Availability

iQOO 15 price starts at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The higher-end options with 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage are priced at CNY 4,499 (about Rs. 56,000), CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 58,000), and CNY 4,999 (about Rs. 62,000), respectively. The top-of-the-line model costs CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 68,000) and offers 16GB RAM + 1TB storage.

The Chinese smartphone maker will also offer an iQOO 15 Honor of Kings 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition, in a blue shade, priced at CNY 5,499 (about Rs. 68,000). The special edition model will be offered in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

It will be available in Legendary Edition, Track Edition, Lingyun, and Wilderness (translated from Chinese) colourways. The Wilderness and Collector's Edition options will go on sale in China on October 31 and 24 via the company's online store, respectively.

iQOO 15 Specifications

The iQOO 15 runs on OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. It sports a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display with 2K (1,440×3,168 pixel) resolution, with 130Hz screen sampling rate, up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours, and 508 ppi pixel density. The display is claimed to deliver up to 300Hz of touch sampling rate in gaming mode, 19.8:9, and supports P3 colour gamut and HDR. It has a 94.37 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The handset is powered by a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 840 GPU. The chipset has two 4.6GHz performance cores and six 3.62GHz six efficiency cores. It is also equipped with a proprietary Q3 gaming chip. The phone features up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the iQOO 15 carries a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) primary sensor, a 50-megapixel (f/2.65) periscope sensor offering up to 100x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.05) wide-angle lens. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera, too. The phone supports Scenery and Night Scene photography, HD Document scanning, Professional Mode, Micro Film mode, Humanistic Street Camera, Jovi Scan, and Fisheye mode. The front camera is capable of supporting 4K video recording.

The iQOO 15 packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support. It features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security, too. For connectivity, the iQOO 15 supports Bluetooth 6, dual-band Wi-Fi 7, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS. It measures 163.65×76.80×8.10mm in dimensions, and weighs about up to 221g.

