iQOO 15 is scheduled to be launched in China on October 20 as the successor to iQOO 13. While its availability is currently only confirmed for the Chinese market, the upcoming handset was recently spotted on a certification website, which indicates that it could make its way to other regions too. The company has also teased the Legend Edition colourway of the iQOO 15, which is essentially a white shade.

iQOO 15 Bags SDPPI Certification

A post on X (formerly Twitter) by @ZionsAnvin reveals that an iQOO handset bearing the model number I2501 was discovered on the Indonesian Telecom SDPPI (Directorate General of Resources and Equipment Standardisation for Post and Informatics) website. It appeared with the certification number 1114907/DJID/2025.

iQOO 15 (I2501) bags SDPPI certification in Indonesia



New Realme phones RMX5300 and RMX5253 have also been approved by the SDPPI#iQOO #iQOO15 #Realme pic.twitter.com/5knpSENlQC — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) October 10, 2025

The listing does not reveal any other details about the handset. Thanks to previous reports, we know that the I2501 model number will be the global version of the upcoming iQOO 15.

Meanwhile, iQOO teased the Legend Edition colourway of the iQOO 15 via Weibo. The handset is seen in a white shade with a matte middle-frame and body. As per the company, it will feature a non-slip design that resists fingerprints.

The cameras are housed inside a suspended deco design, located in the top-left corner of the rear panel. Like the company's current flagship model, there's a Halo light around the camera island, which appears to be lit up. Like the iQOO 13, the power and volume buttons on the iQOO 15 could be placed on the right side.

Previous teasers indicate that the upcoming handset will be available in four colourways. Customers might be able to purchase the handset in black, green, dual-pattern white and orange, and white. The white and orange shade appears to have cloud-like design elements.

In terms of specifications, the iQOO 15 is confirmed to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The SoC has a peak clock speed of 4.6GHz and a 2+6-core configuration. The flagship chipset will be complemented by the company's proprietary Q3 gaming chip.

The iQOO 15 will have IP68+IP69 ratings, making the handset dust-proof and safe from continuous submersion in water under specific conditions, as well as resistant to high-temperature and high-pressure water jets. It is also teased to pack a battery with a capacity larger than 7,000mAh. We can expect more details to be revealed closer to the launch date of the iQOO 15.