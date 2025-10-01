Technology News
  iQOO 15 Confirmed to Support Wireless Charging; Might Be More Expensive Than the iQOO 13 at Launch

iQOO 15 Confirmed to Support Wireless Charging; Might Be More Expensive Than the iQOO 13 at Launch

iQOO 15 is confirmed to launch soon in India with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 October 2025 17:15 IST
iQOO 15 Confirmed to Support Wireless Charging; Might Be More Expensive Than the iQOO 13 at Launch

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 is confirmed to feature a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • iQOO 13 did not support wireless charging
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
iQOO 15 is confirmed to launch in India soon, and a tipster recently revealed that the phone might debut in India by November. The Chinese smartphone maker recently shared a few camera samples, captured using the telephoto camera on the iQOO 15. Now, a company executive has confirmed that the handset will support wireless charging. This is a significant upgrade over last year's iQOO 13, which did not support wireless charging. Meanwhile, the possible pricing in India of the handset has leaked online.

iQOO 15 Specifications, Price in India (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that its upcoming flagship handset, the iQOO 15, will support wireless charging. iQOO product manager Galant V (translated from Chinese) also posted on the social media platform, revealing that the phone will sport a “large” seven-cell Blue Ocean battery, which will enable wireless charging. Moreover, the handset will be equipped with “Global Direct Drive Power Supply 2.0”.

The new battery technology standard, according to the company executive, will allow users to charge the iQOO 15 while gaming, watching videos, and navigating for longer durations, while protecting the battery and “extending its lifespan” (translated from Chinese).

This is a significant upgrade over the iQOO 15's predecessor, iQOO 13, which did not support wireless charging. To recall, the iQOO 13 packs a 6,000mAh battery with 120W wired FlashCharge fast charging support.

Meanwhile, tipster Chaitanya (@ChaitanyaOnTech) has revealed that iQOO's next flagship handset might witness a price hike over its predecessor. The phone is said to be priced in India between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 65,000.

If this is true, then the handset could see a rise in price of about Rs. 5,000 over last year's flagship. For context, the iQOO 13 was launched in India in December 2024 with a price tag of Rs. 54,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It is offered in Legend and Nardo Grey colourways.

Recently, the key specifications of the iQOO 15 surfaced online. The phone is said to sport a 6.85-inch Samsung display with 2K (3,168×1,440 pixels) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone could feature a proprietary Q3 chip, which might accompany the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The phone is said to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging support. Moreover, the iQOO 15 might feature a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back with a 1/1.5-inch sensor. It is also said to carry a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

Comments

Further reading: iQOO 15, iQOO 15 launch, iQOO 15 Specifications, iQOO 15 price in India, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More

