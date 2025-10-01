iQOO 15 is confirmed to launch in India soon, and a tipster recently revealed that the phone might debut in India by November. The Chinese smartphone maker recently shared a few camera samples, captured using the telephoto camera on the iQOO 15. Now, a company executive has confirmed that the handset will support wireless charging. This is a significant upgrade over last year's iQOO 13, which did not support wireless charging. Meanwhile, the possible pricing in India of the handset has leaked online.

iQOO 15 Specifications, Price in India (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that its upcoming flagship handset, the iQOO 15, will support wireless charging. iQOO product manager Galant V (translated from Chinese) also posted on the social media platform, revealing that the phone will sport a “large” seven-cell Blue Ocean battery, which will enable wireless charging. Moreover, the handset will be equipped with “Global Direct Drive Power Supply 2.0”.

The new battery technology standard, according to the company executive, will allow users to charge the iQOO 15 while gaming, watching videos, and navigating for longer durations, while protecting the battery and “extending its lifespan” (translated from Chinese).

This is a significant upgrade over the iQOO 15's predecessor, iQOO 13, which did not support wireless charging. To recall, the iQOO 13 packs a 6,000mAh battery with 120W wired FlashCharge fast charging support.

Meanwhile, tipster Chaitanya (@ChaitanyaOnTech) has revealed that iQOO's next flagship handset might witness a price hike over its predecessor. The phone is said to be priced in India between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 65,000.

If this is true, then the handset could see a rise in price of about Rs. 5,000 over last year's flagship. For context, the iQOO 13 was launched in India in December 2024 with a price tag of Rs. 54,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It is offered in Legend and Nardo Grey colourways.

Recently, the key specifications of the iQOO 15 surfaced online. The phone is said to sport a 6.85-inch Samsung display with 2K (3,168×1,440 pixels) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone could feature a proprietary Q3 chip, which might accompany the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The phone is said to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging support. Moreover, the iQOO 15 might feature a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back with a 1/1.5-inch sensor. It is also said to carry a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.