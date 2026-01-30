Technology News
iQOO 15 Ultra Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Video; Company Confirms Display Specifications

iQOO 15 Ultra is available for pre-order in China via the Vivo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 January 2026 16:36 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQOO

iQOO 15 Ultra is teased to feature a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 Ultra might pack a 7,400mAh battery
  • iQOO 15 Ultra is said to feature a Snapdragon chipset
  • The smartphone will be offered in two colourways
iQOO 15 Ultra is scheduled to launch in China in the first week of February as the second model in the lineup. Leading up to its much-anticipated unveiling in the country, the Vivo sub-brand has been teasing the specifications, features, colourways, and design of the smartphone. Now, the tech firm has revealed various display-related features of the upcoming handset, including the resolution, luminescent material, and pixel density. Moreover, a purported hands-on video of the iQOO 15 Ultra has surfaced online, giving a peek into the phone's design. It is shown to feature a vent on the left side.

iQOO 15 Ultra Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the China-based smartphone brand has revealed that its upcoming iQOO 15 Ultra will be equipped with a 2K resolution 8T LTPO OLED display, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, M14 luminescent material, up to 8,000 nits of peak brightness, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, 508 ppi pixel density, and Dolby Vision.

The tech firm claims that the screen will be 44 percent more energy efficient than the one found on the iQOO 13. It will also feature 118 percent P3 colour gamut coverage, which is claimed to be iQOO's widest ever. The company has yet to reveal the display size.

Separately, Weibo user Tech Xiaobu (translated from Chinese) has leaked what appears to be a hands-on video of the upcoming iQOO 15 Ultra. In the video, the handset appears with a heat vent on the left side for its active cooling fan. It is shown with two shoulder triggers, which would be useful during gaming.

The right side of the handset will feature a power button along with volume controls. It could boast a metal frame with flat sides. It appears in the silver colourway. The phone will feature a triple rear camera setup, housed inside a square-shaped deco.

This comes soon after the company announced that the iQOO 15 Ultra will be launched in China on February at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). iQOO recently announced that iQOO's 15 series handset will be available for purchase in 2077 (black) and 2049 (silver) colourways. It is teased to feature iQOO's proprietary Ice Dome Air Cooling System and the Q3 gaming chip.

While the company has yet to confirm other specifications, the iQOO 15 Ultra is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen chipset. It is said to be backed by a 7,400mAh battery, while offering 100W wireless charging support. It could sport a 6.85-inch display.

Dhruv Raghav
