The upcoming iQOO 15 Ultra has surfaced in a Geekbench listing, just days ahead of its launch in China, offering us a glimpse at the upcoming phone's key specifications and performance details. The entry on the benchmarking platform shows the phone with 16GB of RAM and Android 16 operating system. The iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to boast a 6.85-inch display with 2K resolution and feature a triple rear camera unit comprising three 50-megapixel sensors. It is likely to include a 7,400mAh battery with 100W wireless charging support.

iQOO 15 Ultra Scores Over 11,000 Points on Geekbench's Multi Core Test

Spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), iQOO 15 Ultra with model number V2546A. As per the listing, the smartphone has an octa-core Qualcomm chipset with two cores capped at 4.61Ghz and six cores capped at 3.63Ghz. These CPU speeds are associated with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

iQOO 15 Ultra (vivo V2546A) appears on Geekbench.



Benchmark Scores:

• Single-core: 3,601

• Multi-core: 11,434



Listed specs:

• Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

• Adreno 840 GPU

• Android 16

• 16GB RAM

The listing shows the iQOO 15 Ultra with Android 16 and has 14.88GB of memory. This will likely be marketed as 16GB RAM, in line with iQOO's recent releases. It has scored 3,601 points in single core testing and 11,434 points in multi core testing.

Compared to the brand's existing iQOO 15 model, the upcoming iQOO 15 Ultra appears to offer enhanced performance. The iQOO 15 had a single score of 3,558 with multi core numbers hitting 10,128 points.

The iQOO 15 Ultra is all set to launch in China on February 4 at 4:00pm local time (1.30pm IST). It is currently up for pre-reservations in the country. There's no word on whether the phone will be launched in other markets where the iQOO 15 is currently available.

In case you missed it, iQOO recently confirmed that the iQOO 15 Ultra will have a 2K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is teased to offer 120 frames per second and full-scene ray tracing for gaming. It will feature iQOO's Ice Dome Air Cooling System and proprietary Q3 gaming chip. The handset will be released in '2077 Orange' and '2049 Blue' shades with capacitive touch-based shoulder triggers

The iQOO 15 Ultra is rumoured to offer a 6.85-inch Samsung LTPO flat screen and up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It is said to feature a triple rear camera unit comprising three 50-megapixel sensors. It is tipped to include a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone could also feature a 7,400mAh battery with 100W wireless charging support. The handset may pack dual axis motor and dual speakers.