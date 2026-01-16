Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000, Including Google Pixel 9a, OnePlus 15R

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is offering an instant discount of 12.5 percent to Prime members with SBI credit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2026 15:44 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers the Google Pixel 9a (pictured) at a discounted price.

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is providing cashback offers
  • OnePlus 15R is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is offering easy EMI options
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is allowing customers to get the best deals on smartphones from various brands, like OnePlus, Samsung, iQOO, Realme, Google, and Motorola. The sale event, which will be live till January 22, was kicked off on Friday. The US-based e-commerce giant is celebrating India's 77th Republic Day, which is set to take place on January 26. The company is allowing customers to get maximise their savings while buying new gadgets by offering instant discounts of 12.5 percent and 10 percent to Prime members and regular customers with SBI credit cards, respectively. However, this particular offer can only be availed of eight times.

The new Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 presents the best opportunity to customers who are looking to buy a mid-range smartphone under Rs. 50,000, which offers a blend of near-flagship features with few compromises, at a reasonable price. The Google Pixel 9a from the US-based tech giant can be purchased from the e-commerce platform, with a discount of up to Rs. 10,000.

On the other hand, the newly launched OnePlus 15R, which is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, is available at a relatively low price of Rs. 44,999, also marking a Rs. 10,000 discount from its regular price of Rs. 54,999. If you do not wish to pay the full price at once, the company is also offering easy EMI options.

Here's a handy list of the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 50,000 that you can grab before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 ends in India on January 22. The sale prices mentioned below include cashback offers, credit card discounts, and exchange bonuses, apart from the direct price cuts. Additionally, you can also check out the top deals on smartphones from specific brands, like OnePlus, here. You can also check out lists of the top deals on laptops under Rs. 50,000 and the best discounts on other electronics.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
OnePlus 15R Rs. 54,999 Rs. 44,999 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10 Rs. 38,999 Rs. 33,999 Buy Now
Nothing Phone 3a Pro Rs. 36,999 Rs. 33,999 Buy Now
Google Pixel 9a Rs. 49,999 Rs. 39,999 Buy Now
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Rs. 27,999 Rs. 23,459 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S24 Rs. 79,999 Rs. 47,497 Buy Now
OnePlus 13R Rs. 44,999 Rs. 37,999 Buy Now
Realme GT 7 Pro Rs. 69,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now
Realme GT 7 Rs. 48,999 Rs. 37,999 Buy Now
Vivo V60 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 36,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP65-rated design
  • Bright 144Hz display with excellent touch sensitivity
  • Capable primary camera
  • Excellent battery life with very fast charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • Remains cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Design could have been more exciting
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Ultrawide video capture limited to 1080p 30fps
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10 (2025) review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Improved camera performance
  • Clean, bloat-free UI experience
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Charging speed could be better
  • The IP rating could be better
  • Wide-angle could have been better
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Minimal design with IP68 rating
  • Really good cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI and seven years of OS updates
  • Good display
  • Doesn’t heat much
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezels with dated glass protection
  • Slow charging
  • 8GB RAM isn’t enough
Read detailed Google Pixel 9a review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Stereo speakers sound great
  • Good for mid-level gaming
  • Good primary camera
  • Charges up quickly
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Moto AI experience needs polish
  • Sluggish camera app needs work
Read detailed Motorola Edge 60 Fusion review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big, bright display
  • Excellent performance
  • Long lasting battery
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lowlight performance still not great
Read detailed OnePlus 13R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium IP69-rated design
  • Top-notch performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Excellent battery life (China model)
  • 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Realme GT 7 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
Realme GT 7

Realme GT 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build
  • Excellent display
  • IP69 rating
  • Decent performance
  • Battery backup sets a new benchmark
  • Good pricing
  • Bad
  • It doesn't feel premium
  • Average ultra-wide camera performance
  • Low-light videos and selfies could have been better
Read detailed Realme GT 7 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400e
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Vivo V60

Vivo V60

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great cameras
  • Versatile Zeiss portrait effects
  • Premium appearance
  • Durable IP68 + IP69 rating
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slower UFS 2.2 storage
  • Fingerprint sensor placement is too low
  • Sub-par speaker
Read detailed Vivo V60 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon Discounts, Amazon Offers, OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 13R, iQOO Neo 10, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Google Pixel 9a, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 7, Vivo V60, Amazon
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs 10,000
India Becomes World’s Second Largest 5G Base with 400M+ Users, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

