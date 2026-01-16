Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is allowing customers to get the best deals on smartphones from various brands, like OnePlus, Samsung, iQOO, Realme, Google, and Motorola. The sale event, which will be live till January 22, was kicked off on Friday. The US-based e-commerce giant is celebrating India's 77th Republic Day, which is set to take place on January 26. The company is allowing customers to get maximise their savings while buying new gadgets by offering instant discounts of 12.5 percent and 10 percent to Prime members and regular customers with SBI credit cards, respectively. However, this particular offer can only be availed of eight times.

The new Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 presents the best opportunity to customers who are looking to buy a mid-range smartphone under Rs. 50,000, which offers a blend of near-flagship features with few compromises, at a reasonable price. The Google Pixel 9a from the US-based tech giant can be purchased from the e-commerce platform, with a discount of up to Rs. 10,000.

On the other hand, the newly launched OnePlus 15R, which is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, is available at a relatively low price of Rs. 44,999, also marking a Rs. 10,000 discount from its regular price of Rs. 54,999. If you do not wish to pay the full price at once, the company is also offering easy EMI options.

Here's a handy list of the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 50,000 that you can grab before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 ends in India on January 22. The sale prices mentioned below include cashback offers, credit card discounts, and exchange bonuses, apart from the direct price cuts. Additionally, you can also check out the top deals on smartphones from specific brands, like OnePlus, here. You can also check out lists of the top deals on laptops under Rs. 50,000 and the best discounts on other electronics.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.