iQOO Neo 10 was launched in India on Monday. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It has an IP65-rated dust and splash-resistant build and a 7,000mm sq vapour cooling chamber for heat dissipation. The handset carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It is claimed to be the segment's only phone to support 144fps gaming. Notably, this model features several design and specification differences compared to the iQOO Neo 10 sold in China.

iQOO Neo 10 Price in India, Availability

iQOO Neo 10 price in India starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are listed at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. The top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 40,999. The phone is available in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colourways. Pre-booking for the handset starts at 1pm today and will go on sale in the country on June 3 for all users via Amazon and the iQOO India e-store.

iQOO Neo 10 Specifications, Features

The iQOO Neo 10 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800) AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, up to 5,500 nits local peak brightness level, and a 4,320Hz PWM dimming rate. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and a dedicated Q1 gaming chipset. It supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15.

For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the iQOO Neo 10 will include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an f/1.79 aperture alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone has a 32-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps.

iQOO has equipped the Neo 10 with a 7,000mm sq vapour cooling chamber for thermal management during heavy gaming sessions. The handset is claimed to support 144fps gaming and offers bypass charging. The phone has a night vision mode and a 3,000Hz instant touch sampling rate for quick inputs during gaming.

The iQOO Neo 10 packs a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, OTG and a USB Type-C port. The handset measures 163.72×75.88×8.09mm in size and weighs 206g.