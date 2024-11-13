iQOO 13 was launched in China last month with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Vivo sub-brand recently confirmed that the smartphone will arrive in the Indian market in the first week of December. The specifications of the Indian variant of the iQOO 13 are believed to be identical to its Chinese counterpart, with one exception — the Indian variant will have a slightly smaller battery. The smartphone maker has confirmed that the iQOO 13 will be available in two colourways in India.

The updated landing page for the iQOO 13 on the company's website reveals that the Indian version of the upcoming handset will pack a 6,000mAh battery. This is slightly smaller than the 6,150mAh battery unit found on the Chinese variant. The 120W fast charging speed, design and other specifications appear similar to the model launched in China.

The Indian variant of iQOO 13 is confirmed to arrive in Nardo Grey and Legend Edition colourways with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a dedicated Q2 gaming processor. It will sport a BOE Q10 8T LTPO 2.0 OLED display with 2K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The handset also has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The iQOO 13 will be launched in India on December 3. It is already confirmed to be available for purchase via the official iQOO e-store and Amazon.

iQOO 13 Price, Specifications

Price of iQOO 13 in China starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB option, and pricing can as high as CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 61,400) for the 16GB+1TB RAM and storage configuration.

The iQOO 13 sports a 6.82-inch 2K BOE Q10 8T LTPO 2.0 OLED display and carries up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It has a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. The phone boasts an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.