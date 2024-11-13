Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQOO 13 Indian Variant Confirmed to Launch With Slightly Smaller Battery Than Chinese Model

iQOO 13 Indian Variant Confirmed to Launch With Slightly Smaller Battery Than Chinese Model

The Chinese variant of the iQOO 13 is equipped with a 6,150mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 November 2024 18:22 IST
iQOO 13 Indian Variant Confirmed to Launch With Slightly Smaller Battery Than Chinese Model

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 13 will be launched in India on December 3

Highlights
  • The iQOO 13 will have a smaller battery than the Chinese version
  • Indian variant is teased to come in Nardo Grey and Legend Edition shades
  • The iQOO 13 will have 120W fast charging speed
Advertisement

iQOO 13 was launched in China last month with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Vivo sub-brand recently confirmed that the smartphone will arrive in the Indian market in the first week of December. The specifications of the Indian variant of the iQOO 13 are believed to be identical to its Chinese counterpart, with one exception — the Indian variant will have a slightly smaller battery. The smartphone maker has confirmed that the iQOO 13 will be available in two colourways in India.

The updated landing page for the iQOO 13 on the company's website reveals that the Indian version of the upcoming handset will pack a 6,000mAh battery. This is slightly smaller than the 6,150mAh battery unit found on the Chinese variant. The 120W fast charging speed, design and other specifications appear similar to the model launched in China.

The Indian variant of iQOO 13 is confirmed to arrive in Nardo Grey and Legend Edition colourways with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a dedicated Q2 gaming processor. It will sport a BOE Q10 8T LTPO 2.0 OLED display with 2K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The handset also has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The iQOO 13 will be launched in India on December 3. It is already confirmed to be available for purchase via the official iQOO e-store and Amazon.

iQOO 13 Price, Specifications

Price of iQOO 13 in China starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB option, and pricing can as high as CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 61,400) for the 16GB+1TB RAM and storage configuration.

The iQOO 13 sports a 6.82-inch 2K BOE Q10 8T LTPO 2.0 OLED display and carries up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It has a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. The phone boasts an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO 13, iQOO 13 Specifications, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Baidu Unveils Xiaodu AI Glasses With 16-Megapixel Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera
India’s Web3 Ecosystem Has Over 400 Firms, Karnataka Emerges as Industry Hub: Report

Related Stories

iQOO 13 Indian Variant Confirmed to Launch With Slightly Smaller Battery Than Chinese Model
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Launches Live TV Service With Over 500 TV Channels in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Lineup Could Be Arriving Earlier Than Usual
  3. BSNL Launches D2D Satellite Connectivity Service in India
  4. Here's When Apple Might Launch the iPhone SE 4
  5. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Could Arrive With These Performance Upgrades
  6. Oppo Reno 13 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped; Reno 13's Design Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Red Magic 10 Pro+, Red Magic 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite 'Extreme Edition' Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Expands AI-Based Flood Forecasting Coverage to 100 Countries, Improves Forecasting Model
  3. India’s Web3 Ecosystem Has Over 400 Firms, Karnataka Emerges as Industry Hub: Report
  4. Perplexity AI Begins Experimenting With Ads on Its Search Platform
  5. Microplastics Could Be Changing Earth’s Climate, Reveals New Study
  6. iQOO 13 Indian Variant Confirmed to Launch With Slightly Smaller Battery Than Chinese Model
  7. Baidu Unveils Xiaodu AI Glasses With 16-Megapixel Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera
  8. OnePlus Ace 5 Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 6.78-Inch Display
  9. New Fire-Resilient Dicliptera Polymorpha Discovered in India’s Western Ghats
  10. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Said to Offer 20 Percent Performance Jump Despite Change in Development Plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »