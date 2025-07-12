Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 offers bank offers and exchange deals in addition to discounts.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 July 2025 13:15 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones

The iQOO Neo 10R 5G (pictured) was launched in India earlier this year

  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is exclusive to Prime members in India
  • The Vivo X200 Pro is available with direct price cuts during the sale
  • Buyers can get the iQOO Neo 10R 5G at lower price than its market rate
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is a three-day sale exclusively available to Prime members. It is taking place between July 12 (today) to July 14. The event brings exciting discounts on electronics across a wide range of categories, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, air conditioners, and other items. Popular devices such as smartphones are especially listed with price cuts of up to 40 percent. We recently curated a list of the best deals on Samsung smartphones. However, if handsets from brands like Vivo and iQOO are on your mind, then we have highlighted some of the best deals on such devices during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. So, let's dive right in!

In addition to price cuts, bank benefits and exchange offers are also up for grabs, further lowering the price of the handsets and enabling buyers to avail of more value-for-money deals. For example, ICICI Bank Credit Card, Credit Card EMI, and Debit Card, along with SBI Credit Card holders can avail of 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 6,250 on smartphone purchases made during the Amazon sale. There are also coupon-based discounts, no-cost EMI offers, and exchange deals which can be taken advantage

Best Deals on Vivo Smartphones

If a flagship smartphone with a great camera is on your wishlist, then this Vivo X200 Pro 5G deal is a great option to go for. It is listed on Amazon for Rs. 1,01, 999. However, buyers can purchase it for as low as Rs. 94,999 till the sale is live.

Interestingly, this deal is courtesy of a direct discount and does not involve any coupon discounts and bank-related benefits.

Model List Price Effective Price Buying Link
Vivo V50 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 34,999 Buy Now
Vivo V50e 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 28,999 Buy Now
Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Rs. 29,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Vivo X200 Pro 5G Rs. 1,01,999 Rs. 94,999 Buy Now

Best Deals on iQOO Smartphones

Moving on to iQOO, the most notable offer currently live as part of Prime Day Sale 2025 is on the iQOO Neo 10R 5G. The phone has a list price of Rs. 31,999 on the e-commerce platform but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 23,499 during the sale. Do note that this price is inclusive of bank-related and coupon-based offers.

Here's the full list of the best deals on iQOO smartphones during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Model List Price Effective Price Buying Link
iQOO Neo 10R 5G Rs. 31,999 Rs. 23,499 Buy Now
iQOO 13 5G Rs. 61,999 Rs. 52,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z10 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Rs. 13,999 Rs. 9,499 Buy Now
iQOO Z10x 5G Rs. 17,499 Rs. 12,749 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10 5G Rs. 36,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z9s 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
iQOO 12 5G Rs. 64,999 Rs. 44,999 Buy Now

You can also catch the best deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other electronics during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 live here.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Processor offers good performance
  • Vibrant 120Hz display with skinny borders
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Bad
  • Heats up when stressed
  • Plasticy build quality
  • Lacks NFC
  • Overall still camera quality isn't great
  • Low light video isn't up to expectations
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6400mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo X200 Pro

Vivo X200 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, familiar design
  • IP68 + IP69 ratings
  • Gorgeous and bright display
  • Terrific cameras
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Excellent pricing
  • Bad
  • Unreliable selfie camera
  • Bloatware still onboard
Read detailed Vivo X200 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones
