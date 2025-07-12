Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is a three-day sale exclusively available to Prime members. It is taking place between July 12 (today) to July 14. The event brings exciting discounts on electronics across a wide range of categories, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, air conditioners, and other items. Popular devices such as smartphones are especially listed with price cuts of up to 40 percent. We recently curated a list of the best deals on Samsung smartphones. However, if handsets from brands like Vivo and iQOO are on your mind, then we have highlighted some of the best deals on such devices during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. So, let's dive right in!

In addition to price cuts, bank benefits and exchange offers are also up for grabs, further lowering the price of the handsets and enabling buyers to avail of more value-for-money deals. For example, ICICI Bank Credit Card, Credit Card EMI, and Debit Card, along with SBI Credit Card holders can avail of 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 6,250 on smartphone purchases made during the Amazon sale. There are also coupon-based discounts, no-cost EMI offers, and exchange deals which can be taken advantage

Best Deals on Vivo Smartphones

If a flagship smartphone with a great camera is on your wishlist, then this Vivo X200 Pro 5G deal is a great option to go for. It is listed on Amazon for Rs. 1,01, 999. However, buyers can purchase it for as low as Rs. 94,999 till the sale is live.

Interestingly, this deal is courtesy of a direct discount and does not involve any coupon discounts and bank-related benefits.

Model List Price Effective Price Buying Link Vivo V50 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 34,999 Buy Now Vivo V50e 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 28,999 Buy Now Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Rs. 29,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now Vivo X200 Pro 5G Rs. 1,01,999 Rs. 94,999 Buy Now

Best Deals on iQOO Smartphones

Moving on to iQOO, the most notable offer currently live as part of Prime Day Sale 2025 is on the iQOO Neo 10R 5G. The phone has a list price of Rs. 31,999 on the e-commerce platform but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 23,499 during the sale. Do note that this price is inclusive of bank-related and coupon-based offers.

Here's the full list of the best deals on iQOO smartphones during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.