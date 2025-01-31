Technology News
iQOO Z10x 5G Reportedly Listed on BIS Website, May Launch in India Soon

iQOO Z10x 5G has allegedly appeared on the BIS site with model number I2404.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2025 19:23 IST
iQOO Z10x 5G Reportedly Listed on BIS Website, May Launch in India Soon

iQOO Z9x 5G has a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • The alleged listing reveals the model number of the iQOO Z10x 5G
  • Appearance on BIS platform suggests that it could arrive in India soon
  • iQoo Z9x 5G runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14
iQOO Z9x 5G with specifications including Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip and a 6,000mAh battery was unveiled in India in May last year. The Vivo sub-brand has not announced anything about a possible successor of iQOO Z9x 5G yet, but ahead of it, the iQOO Z10x 5G has reportedly been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent launch. The alleged listing reveals the model number of the next iQOO Z series phone.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the unannounced iQOO Z10x 5G has bagged certification from the BIS website with model number I2404. The screenshot of the listing included in the report reveals that the phone received the certification on Friday (January 31). It does not include any specifications of the phone.

The discovery of iQOO Z10x 5G on the BIS certification site indicates that it may see an imminent launch in India. The handset may go official in the Chinese market first. 

iQOO Z9x 5G Price, Specifications

As mentioned, the iQOO Z9x 5G was unveiled in May 2024 with an initial price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

The iQOO Z9x 5G runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It has a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Users get 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage on iQOO Z9x 5G that can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. It has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z9x 5G, iQOO Z10x 5G, iQoo Z9x 5G Specifications, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Ola S1 Gen 3 Electric Scooters With Dual ABS, Chain Drive Technology Launched in India: All You Need to Know
Mistral Small 3 Open-Source AI Model Introduced, Outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-4o Mini

