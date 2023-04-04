Technology News

iQoo Neo 6 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 5,000: Here's How Much the Smartphone Costs Now

iQoo Neo 6 price can be further lowered via an exchange discount on select smartphone models.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 April 2023 17:35 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 6 is available in a Dark Nova colour variant

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 6 was launched in India in May 2022
  • It was priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 128GB storage model last year
  • iQoo Neo 6 sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display

iQoo Neo 6 price in India has currently dropped to Rs. 24,999, thanks to an Rs. 5,000 discount on Amazon and the company's online store. The handset was launched by the company in May 2022 priced at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. In addition, customers can also avail of an exchange discount on select phone models while purchasing the iQoo Neo 6 via Amazon. The handset is equipped with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display.

Amazon has listed the iQoo Neo 6 handset at Rs. 24,999 for the 128GB storage option. The iQoo Neo 6 was launched in India in May 2022, priced at Rs. 29,999 for the same 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Amazon customers can also take advantage of an exchange discount that can reduce the price of the handset by up to Rs. 22,000 on select phone models. However, the exact exchange value depends on the phone model and its working condition, according to the e-commerce website.

The price of the iQoo Neo 6 has also been lowered on iQoo's online store, where the phone is listed at Rs. 24,999. Customers can also avail of similar discounts on the 12GB + 256GB variant which is available for purchase at Rs. 28,999.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 6 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For pictures and videos, the iQoo Neo 6 is ships with a triple rear camera setup comprised of a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1P primary sensor with an f/1.89 aperture lens and support for optical image stabilisation.

The main camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. This handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens, for selfies and video chats.

It runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. The iQoo Neo 6 packs a 4,700mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge support. 

 

