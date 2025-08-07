Technology News
Redmi 15C 5G Spotted On 3C Certification Website Ahead Of Anticipated Launch in China

Redmi 15C 5G could make its debut in China in the coming weeks as the company's latest 5G-capable budget smartphone.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2025 18:24 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 15C 5G might get a 50-megapixel main rear camera, the same as the Redmi 14C 5G (pictured))

Highlights
  • Redmi 15C 5G is expected to launch in China soon
  • It is expected to succeed the Redmi 14C 5G
  • The Redmi 15C 5G could feature a water drop-style notch display
Redmi is said to be working on a new budget smartphone, and the purported Redmi 15C 5G has reportedly been listed on the 3C certification website. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer could launch the successor of the Redmi 14C 5G in China soon. It is expected to feature a 50-megapixel rear camera and sport a 6.9-inch display. The Redmi 14C 5G was unveiled in India in January with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date of its next budget 5G handset.

Redmi 15C 5G Listing Reveals Model Number 2508CRN2BC

A Xiaomi phone has been spotted on the 3C certification website in China with the model number 2508CRN2BC. The listing reveals that this phone will come with a 33W fast charger. According to a report by XpertPick, this listing belongs to the upcoming Redmi 15C 5G. Since the phone has already been certified in the country, it could make its debut in the coming weeks. This is in line with an earlier report, which claimed that the phone could support 33W fast charging.

It is expected to succeed the company's Redmi 14C 5G model, which was launched in India in January. As per earlier reports, the Redmi 15C 5G will come in three colour options: Green, Lavender, and Black.

Leaked renders of the rumoured handset suggest that the phone could sport a display with a water drop-style notch to house the selfie camera. At the back, the phone could come with a rectangular camera island with three camera cutouts and an LED flash. However, the third cutout might only be decorative, and the phone could feature only a dual rear camera setup.

The renders also revealed some specifications of the Redmi 15C 5G. It could sport a 6.9-inch LCD screen with HD+ (720×1,200 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to come with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, the same as its predecessor. On top of this, it could pack a 6,000mAh battery. It is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The European variant of the Redmi 15C 5G is tipped to arrive ome in two variants, one with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, and another with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It could run HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
