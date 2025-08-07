Poco M7 Plus 5G will be launched in India next week, the company announced on Thursday. It is expected to arrive as the latest entry into the Poco M7 5G series, which already includes two models: the Poco M7 5G and Poco M7 Pro 5G. The upcoming midrange handset is teased to debut with silicon carbon battery technology, featuring a 7,000mAh battery. The company has also revealed that it will equip the Poco M7 Plus 5G with a reverse charging feature that can be used to charge phones and smaller devices.

Poco M7 Plus 5G is set to be launched in India on August 13 at 12pm IST. Although the pricing of the handset is still under wraps, the brand has compared several of its features to other handsets priced under Rs. 15,000 in India. This raises speculation that the upcoming Poco phone could also have a similar pricing.

Flipkart has put up a dedicated microsite for the launch of the Poco M7 Plug 5G which suggests that it might be offered via the e-commerce platform, similar to other handsets in the company's lineup.

Poco M7 Plus 5G Features, Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming Poco M7 Plus 5G is likely to sport a 6.9-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, according to a previous report. The handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. For optics, it is speculated to feature a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The handset will also reportedly feature an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The brand has confirmed the battery details of the upcoming M7 Plus 5G. The handset will pack a 7,000mAh battery based on silicon carbon technology. It is advertised as the “slimmest smartphone in the 7,000mAh battery category”.

The phone is claimed to offer 12 hours of navigation, 24 hours of video playback, 27 hours of social media scrolling, and up to 144 hours of offline music playback on a single charge.

According to the company, the upcoming Poco M7 Plus 5G will also feature reverse charging technology. As per Poco, it can be used to charge other Android and iOS handsets, along with IoT devices.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.