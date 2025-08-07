Technology News
English Edition

Poco M7 Plus 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications

Poco M7 Plus 5G will debut with a reverse charging feature, as per the company.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2025 13:42 IST
Poco M7 Plus 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications

The upcoming Poco M7 Plus handset is tipped to feature a 144Hz display

Highlights
  • Poco claims M7 Plus 5G is the slimmest phone with a 7,000mAh battery
  • The handset is rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset
  • It could be priced under Rs. 15,000 in India
Advertisement

Poco M7 Plus 5G will be launched in India next week, the company announced on Thursday. It is expected to arrive as the latest entry into the Poco M7 5G series, which already includes two models: the Poco M7 5G and Poco M7 Pro 5G. The upcoming midrange handset is teased to debut with silicon carbon battery technology, featuring a 7,000mAh battery. The company has also revealed that it will equip the Poco M7 Plus 5G with a reverse charging feature that can be used to charge phones and smaller devices.

Poco M7 Plus 5G Launch Date, Expected Price in India

Poco M7 Plus 5G is set to be launched in India on August 13 at 12pm IST. Although the pricing of the handset is still under wraps, the brand has compared several of its features to other handsets priced under Rs. 15,000 in India. This raises speculation that the upcoming Poco phone could also have a similar pricing.

Flipkart has put up a dedicated microsite for the launch of the Poco M7 Plug 5G which suggests that it might be offered via the e-commerce platform, similar to other handsets in the company's lineup.

Poco M7 Plus 5G Features, Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming Poco M7 Plus 5G is likely to sport a 6.9-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, according to a previous report. The handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. For optics, it is speculated to feature a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The handset will also reportedly feature an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The brand has confirmed the battery details of the upcoming M7 Plus 5G. The handset will pack a 7,000mAh battery based on silicon carbon technology. It is advertised as the “slimmest smartphone in the 7,000mAh battery category”.

The phone is claimed to offer 12 hours of navigation, 24 hours of video playback, 27 hours of social media scrolling, and up to 144 hours of offline music playback on a single charge.

According to the company, the upcoming Poco M7 Plus 5G will also feature reverse charging technology. As per Poco, it can be used to charge other Android and iOS handsets, along with IoT devices.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco M7 Plus 5G, Poco M7 Plus 5G Price in India, Poco M7 Plus 5G Specifications, Poco M7 Plus 5G Launch Date, POCO
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Battlefield 6 First Open Beta Sees Players Lining Up in Thousands Ahead of Early Access
Poco M7 Plus 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M7 Plus 5G Will Launch in India on This Date With a 7,000mAh Battery
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones
  3. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in Select Markets With These Features
  4. Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale Brings Limited-Time Deals on Smart TVs
  5. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed
  6. Google Pixel 10 Series Design Leaks; Might Arrive With AI Camera Features
  7. Garmin Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 With AMOLED Displays Debut in India
  8. Instagram Just Added These Features Inspired by Snapchat and TikTok
  9. OnePlus 15 Might Not Feature the OnePlus 13's Circular Rear Camera Module
  10. Poco M7 Plus Price Teased; Confirmed to Feature Silicon Carbon Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Crew-10 Astronauts Set to Return from International Space Station Aboard Dragon Capsule
  2. Samsung Smart TVs Updated With Enhanced On-Screen AI Search via Bixby Voice Assistant
  3. GPT-5 AI Models, Features and Availability Reportedly Leaked by GitHub Ahead of Launch
  4. Apple to Invest Additional $100 Billion in the US, Raising Total Investment to $600 Billion Over Next 4 Years
  5. Apple Says All iPhone and Apple Watch Models Will Feature Cover Glass Manufactured in the US
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Price, Design Briefly Revealed via Listing on Company's Website
  7. Google Search's AI Mode Is Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Tablets
  8. Poco M7 Plus 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Google Defends AI Search Features, Claims They Provide 'More Quality Clicks' as Traffic Declines
  10. Google AI Pro Plan Goes Free for a Year for Students in the US, Japan and More Countries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »