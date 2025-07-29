Technology News
English Edition

Redmi 15C 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options and Key Specifications

Redmi 15C 5G could be available in 4GB + 128GB and 4GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2025 11:00 IST
Redmi 15C 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options and Key Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 14C 5G launched in India in January with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi 15C 5G could feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • The handset could get a 6,000mAh cell with 33W charging support
  • The Redmi 15C 5G will likely carry a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Advertisement

Redmi 15C 5G is expected to launch in select global markets soon alongside a 4G variant. Previously, the design and key specifications of the 4G version surfaced online through an online retailer. A tipster has now shared the expected design and probable features of the 5G option. Apart from the chipset, the 4G and 5G variants are expected to share similarities. Notably, the Redmi 14C 5G was introduced in India in January of this year, featuring a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, a 50-megapixel rear camera, and a 5,160mAh battery. 

Redmi 15C 5G Colour Options, Key Features (Expected)

An Xpertpick report has shared leaked design renders of the Redmi 15C 5G in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414). The phone is seen in green and lavender colourways. It is tipped to come in a black variant as well. The design appears to be similar to that of the previously leaked 4G variant. 

redmi 15c 5g xpertpick inline Redmi 15C 5G

Redmi 15C 5G leaked design renders seen in green and lavender shades
Photo Credit: Xpertpick

 

In the leaked renders, the Redmi 15C 5G is seen with a rectangular camera module with rounded corners on the top left side of the back panel with a main camera and an LED flash unit. We also see a second camera cutout within the island, which is possibly only decorative. The flat display of the handset is seen with thin side bezels, a slightly thicker chin, and a centred water drop notch at the top.

According to the report, the European variant of the Redmi 15C 5G will likely be available in 4GB + 128GB and 4GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. The phone is expected to ship with HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15. The chipset details of the handset are not yet known.

The Redmi 15C 5G is expected to sport a 6.9-inch HD+ (720x1,200 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely feature a 50-megapixel main camera at the back, similar to the preceding Redmi 14C 5G. The purported handset may also pack a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging. For security, it will likely get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi 15C 5G, Redmi 15C 5G Colour Options, Redmi 15C 5G Design, Redmi 15C 5G Features, Redmi 15C 4G, Redmi 15C Series, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Meta Smartwatch With Camera to Debut as AI Glasses Companion in September: Report
Redmi 15C 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options and Key Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. Vivo T4R 5G: Everything We Know Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  5. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G With AI Features Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  6. Meta Is Said to Have Revived Its 'Smartwatch With Camera' Project
  7. iPhone 17 Pro's 'Test Development' Unit Allegedly Spotted in the Wild
  8. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  9. Redmi 15C 5G Leaked Renders Show Colour Options and Key Features
  10. Hubble Spots Interstellar Invader Comet 3I/ATLAS for the First Time
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G With AI Features, 5,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  2. Samsung Galaxy A17 Leaked Renders Show New Camera Module; Said to Get Exynos 1380 SoC
  3. Redmi 15C 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options and Key Specifications
  4. Meta Smartwatch With Camera to Debut as AI Glasses Companion in September: Report
  5. iPhone 17 Pro’s ‘Test Development’ Unit Allegedly Spotted in Public Ahead of September Launch
  6. Vivo T4R 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More
  7. Doomed Exoplanet TOI-2109b Spirals Toward Its Star with Three Possible Fates
  8. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  9. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  10. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »