Redmi 15C 5G is expected to launch in select global markets soon alongside a 4G variant. Previously, the design and key specifications of the 4G version surfaced online through an online retailer. A tipster has now shared the expected design and probable features of the 5G option. Apart from the chipset, the 4G and 5G variants are expected to share similarities. Notably, the Redmi 14C 5G was introduced in India in January of this year, featuring a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, a 50-megapixel rear camera, and a 5,160mAh battery.

Redmi 15C 5G Colour Options, Key Features (Expected)

An Xpertpick report has shared leaked design renders of the Redmi 15C 5G in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414). The phone is seen in green and lavender colourways. It is tipped to come in a black variant as well. The design appears to be similar to that of the previously leaked 4G variant.

Redmi 15C 5G leaked design renders seen in green and lavender shades

Photo Credit: Xpertpick

In the leaked renders, the Redmi 15C 5G is seen with a rectangular camera module with rounded corners on the top left side of the back panel with a main camera and an LED flash unit. We also see a second camera cutout within the island, which is possibly only decorative. The flat display of the handset is seen with thin side bezels, a slightly thicker chin, and a centred water drop notch at the top.

According to the report, the European variant of the Redmi 15C 5G will likely be available in 4GB + 128GB and 4GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. The phone is expected to ship with HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15. The chipset details of the handset are not yet known.

The Redmi 15C 5G is expected to sport a 6.9-inch HD+ (720x1,200 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely feature a 50-megapixel main camera at the back, similar to the preceding Redmi 14C 5G. The purported handset may also pack a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging. For security, it will likely get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.