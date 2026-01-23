Technology News
iQOO 15R could be equipped with 8GB of RAM and is expected to run on Android 16.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 January 2026 12:54 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15R is confirmed to launch in India soon

Highlights
  • iQOO 15R is confirmed to be available through Amazon
  • iQOO 15R is likely to boast a dual rear camera unit
  • iQOO Z11 Turbo was launched in China
iQOO 15R is confirmed to launch in India soon, and we already know that the handset will be available in India country via Amazon. The exact launch date remains unverified, but an alleged Geekbench listing has now suggested its possible model number and key specifications. The iQOO 15R is likely to arrive as a rebranded version of the iQOO Z11 Turbo, which launched in China earlier this month with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display and 7,600mAh battery alongside 100W wired fast charging support.

iQOO 15R Listed on Geekbench

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) published a screenshot of the iQOO 15R from Geekbench, with the identifier Vivo I2508. The entry, which appears to be unlisted, reveals that the smartphone scored 7,687 on the OpenCL test and has an octa-core Qualcomm processor with two high-performance cores with a peak clock speed of 3.80GHz, four cores capped at 3.32GHz. These CPU speeds indicate the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

The listing suggests that the iQOO 15R runs on Android 16 and has 8GB of memory. The chipset and other specifications strongly suggest that the iQOO 15R will be a renamed version of the iQOO Z11 Turbo.

If this is the case, the upcoming phone could be equipped with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, IP68 + IP69 rated build for dust and water resistance, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

The iQOO 15R is likely to feature a dual rear camera unit, including a 200-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It could include a 32-megapixel front-facing camera and a 7,600mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

The iQOO Z11 Turbo was launched in China with a starting price tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 35,999) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

iQOO India head Nipun Marya recently teased the launch of iQOO 15R in India. The exact launch date is unclear, but we assume it's going to be sooner. It is confirmed to be available through Amazon.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: iQOO 15R, iQOO 15R Specifications, iQOO 15R Features, iQOO, iQOO Z11 Turbo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
