iQOO Z11i was launched in China on Thursday as the latest addition to the company's mid-range Z11 lineup. The new handset is currently on sale in the country in three colourways. The iQOO Z11i sports a square-shaped rear camera module, housing a single 13-megapixel rear camera system, paired with an LED flash. Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset powers the smartphone, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset boasts a 6,500mAh battery, too. It features a 6.74-inch LCD screen that refreshes at up to 120Hz.

iQOO Z11i Price, Availability

In China, the price of the iQOO Z11i starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, an 8GB RAM variant with the same amount of internal storage, costs CNY 1,499 (about Rs. 21,000). Lastly, the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 24,000).

The smartphone is currently on sale in China via the Vivo online store. The iQOO Z11i is offered in Desert Gold, Mo Ying, and Qingfeng (translated from Chinese) colour options.

iQOO Z11i Specifications, Features

The new iQOO Z11i is a dual SIM handset that ships with Vivo's OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. The smartphone sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 × 1,600 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 83 percent NTSC coverage, 16.7 million colours, a 90.40 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The company claims that the handset ships with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and an SGS 5-Star drop and shock resistance certification.

Powering the iQOO Z11i is an octa core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. The SoC features six efficiency cores clocked at 1.95GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. The smartphone also ships with an Adreno 613 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It also offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security.

For optics, the iQOO Z11i carries a single 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus. The rear shooter also offers up to 10x digital zoom. The iQOO Z11i is also equipped with a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) camera on the front for selfies and video calls, placed inside a water drop-style notch. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p.

The iQOO Z11i is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. The company claims that the handset will provide up to 25.3 days of standby or up to 21 hours of talk time on a single charge. The phone also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an e-compass, and an IR blaster. It measures 167.40x77.10x8.39mm and weighs about 209g.